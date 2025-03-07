After achieving 6,000MW of power evacuation, a new target of 10,000MW has been set

Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has unveiled its strategy to achieve this by 2026

Several projects funded by the World Bank and the AfDB are also nearing completion and will stabilise power supply

Legit.ng journalist Ruth Okwumbu-Imafidon has over a decade of experience in business reporting across digital and mainstream media.

Just days after hitting the last target of 6,000MW, the federal government is eyeing a 10,000MW power transmission target.

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has revealed that plans are already underway to get the country’s power evacuation capacity up to 10,000MW by the end of 2026.

Speaking at a meet-the-press programme at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, the Managing Director of TCN, Sule Abdulaziz, said committed plans are on to modernize the national grid and stabilize power supply for Nigerians.

Just days ago, TCN announced a peak hourly generation of 5,713MW recorded on Sunday March 2, 2025. Photo credit: TCN

Source: Twitter

Nigeria achieves new peak power generation

Just this week, the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) announced that Nigeria’s power sector hit a new generation peak record of 5,713MW.

This is the highest generated in one hour since the start of 2025, and it was recorded at 21:30hrs on Sunday, March 2, 2025

The power generation figure also comes close to the all-time highest peak generation recorded on March 1, 2021, where the power sector recorded 5,801.60MW in one hour.

In the same period, Nigeria achieved 6,003MW in power evacuation.

TCN eyes 10,000MW target

According to the Cable report, Abdulaziz stated that after achieving both records, TCN is set to achieve a 10,000MW power evacuation target by the end of 2026.

He said;

“I can confidently state that in less than two years from now, the Transmission Company of Nigeria will conveniently evacuate 10,000 megawatts [of] generated power. We have a capacity of 8500MW as of today; by the end of next year, our capacity will reach 10,000 megawatts.”

He added that several projects are recording speedy progress, including the World Bank-funded projects and the African Development Bank (AfDB)-funded projects.

The TCN MD added that the SIEMENS project had delivered 10 mobile sub-stations, with seven already installed alongside 10 transformers connected to the grid.

He explained that the pilot phase of the SIEMENS project has been completed, and the FEC had approved the next phase to enforce seven existing transmission sub-stations.

TCN set to strengthen grid reliability

Amid recurrent national grid collapse, the TCN is also executing steps to develop the generation load drop sensitivity system and strengthen the grid reliability.

Abdulaziz disclosed that the World Bank-funded supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) system, valued to be worth $486 million, is at 69% completion and would improve grid efficiency when completed.

TCN has set its sights to acheive 10,000MW by December 2026. Photo credit: Adebayo Adelabu

Source: Twitter

When deployed, the SCADA would improve fault detection and response time, but as a momentary stopgap, substations have been digitized and automated to expand the visibility of the power stations from 6 to 27 locations.

The TCN boss noted that solar power projects are being implemented in the 19 northern states to harness the abundant sunlight but added that only 10 percent of total generation can be drawn from solar power.

Power sector surpasses 6,000MW target

In related news, Nigeria's power sector has finally hit and surpassed the 6,000MW target set by the federal government.

This milestone is coming 3 months after the earlier set date of December 2024 and after achieving the highest record in daily power evacuation.

The minister for power, Adebayo Adelabu, also stated that Nigeria needs to effect a tariff review for other bands to provide liquidity for TCN to achieve 7,000MW.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng