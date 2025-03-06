Nigeria's power sector has finally hit the 6,000MW target set by the federal government

This milestone is coming 3 months after the earlier set date, and the minister for power has listed the requirement to get to 7,000MW

Nigeria's power sector also recently announced a new highest record in daily power generation

Legit.ng journalist Ruth Okwumbu-Imafidon has over a decade of experience in business reporting across digital and mainstream media.

Nigeria’s power sector has hit a major milestone with its peak electricity generation reaching 6,003MW.

This indicates a steady increase in power output, surpassing all past records and becoming the new highest power generated.

This achievement is coming three months after the December 2024 target set by the federal government.

Nigeria failed to hit the target in December 2024 as projected, but has finally hit it three months after. Photo credit: Adebayo Adelabu/ Nurphoto

Source: Twitter

Nigeria’s Ministry for Power announced the latest achievement in a statement, describing it as a significant step forward in the quest for reliable power supply.

Nigeria surpasses 6,000MW target

The statement noted that Nigeria achieved a record available power generation of 6,003MW on Sunday, March 2, 2025, Leadership reports.

This happened in the same period where Nigeria recorded a peak generation of 5,801.84 MW and a daily maximum energy output of 128,370.75 megawatt-hours (MWh).

Bolaji Tunji, the special adviser on strategic communication to the minister of power, noted in his remarks that the multiple landmark achievements signal massive growth to meet Nigeria’s growing energy demands and support the economic growth agenda of President Bola Tinubu.

He credited the historic milestones to the several reforms that have taken place under the leadership of Chief Adebayo Adelabu, commending his hard work and commitment.

Tunji added that it also means a brighter future for Nigerians, with uninterrupted power supply and sustainable economic growth for businesses.

Minister for Power, Adebayo Adelabu, said that reviewing the tariffs will provide more liquidy to fund the needed development in the sector. Photo credit: Adebayo Adelabu

Source: Twitter

Minister calls for tariff regularization

The official statement from minister of power Adebayo Adelabu stated that this is only the beginning and more efforts would be made to consolidate the achievements and build a healthy power sector.

Adelabu noted that the recent achievement was possible because of the liquidity raised from tariff reviews and called for the regularization of tariffs to unlock more potential in Nigeria’s power sector.

Adelabu noted that when the tariffs are regularised, Nigeria's power sector should waste no time to hit the next milestone of 7,000MW, which will mean a more stable and efficient power sector.

Recall that the Minister for power said the tariffs have to be reviewed for Band B and other lower bands, as it was unfair to have Band A pay so much more.

Nigeria's power sector sets new records

In related news, Nigeria's power sector has broken records and achieved the highest power generated in one day.

The new record was set on Monday, March 3, 2025, surpassing the previous high record from last month.

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) also announced in the X post that Nigeria has also hit a new hourly generation peak record for 2025.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng