Breaking: Saudi Arabia Confirms March 1 as Beginning of Ramadan 2025
- Saudi Arabia officially announced that Ramadan 2025 will begin on Saturday, 1st March, following the confirmed sighting of the crescent moon
- The announcement brings clarity and allows Muslims worldwide to prepare for the spiritually significant month of fasting and reflection
- This confirmation aligns with traditional lunar calendar practices observed in determining Ramadan's commencement each year
Saudi Arabia officially announced the date for the commencement of Ramadan 2025, bringing clarity to the Islamic world.
The authorities confirmed that the crescent moon was sighted today, marking the start of the holy month on Saturday, 1st March 2025.
The announcement ended speculation and has allowed Muslims globally to prepare for a month of fasting, prayer, and reflection.
Ramadan, the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, holds immense spiritual significance, with millions observing it worldwide.
The confirmed date aligns with the lunar calendar and traditions of moon sighting, a practice revered in determining the start of Ramadan each year.
Stay tuned for further updates on Ramadan 2025 as communities across the globe unite in worship and devotion.
Source: Legit.ng
