Saudi Arabia officially announced the date for the commencement of Ramadan 2025, bringing clarity to the Islamic world.

The authorities confirmed that the crescent moon was sighted today, marking the start of the holy month on Saturday, 1st March 2025.

Breaking: Saudi Arabia Confirms March 1 as Beginning of Ramadan 2025

Source: UGC

The announcement ended speculation and has allowed Muslims globally to prepare for a month of fasting, prayer, and reflection.

Ramadan, the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, holds immense spiritual significance, with millions observing it worldwide.

The confirmed date aligns with the lunar calendar and traditions of moon sighting, a practice revered in determining the start of Ramadan each year.

Source: Legit.ng