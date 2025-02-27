Nigeria Airways workers are seeking President Tinubu's intervention for their full entitlements 30 years after the airline's liquidation

JCNC Chairman Hector Nnadi said that many of the workers are still hoping and waiting for their payments

Aviation workers unions have also taken it upon themselves to advocate for the welfare of aviation workers

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of business journalism experience with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

Hector Nnadi, the Chairman of the Joint Consultative and Negotiating Council (JCNC) has raised concerns on the prolonged struggle of Nigeria Airways workers.

According to him many of the workers are to receive their full entitlements, three decades after the airline's liquidation.

Nigeria Airways workers seek Tinubu help to get their entitlements Photo credit: Nurphoto

Source: Getty Images

Speaking at the 11th edition of the Aviation Workers Week and Award Night, Nnadi also praised the role of aviation trade unions in shaping the industry's landscape.

He said:

"I would like to acknowledge the tireless efforts of our aviation workers, who strive day and night to ensure the safety, security, and efficiency of our aviation industry. Among these great veterans are the workers of the defunct Nigeria Airways, who gave their patriotic service to this nation but are still struggling to get their full entitlement after 30 years of liquidation.

"We are sending an SOS to Mr. President to help intervent to conclude this many years of challenge and become ‘Aviation Workers Hero’ the above is without prejudice to several efforts of the minister of aviation."

Nigeria Airways workers beg Tinubu for help Photo credit: presidency

Source: Facebook

Speaking further, Nnadi stressed the need for collaborative efforts to ensure the aviation sector evolves in tandem with national and global standards, Leadership reported

Nnadi remarked:

"As we gather today, we are reminded of the significant contributions of aviation trade unions in shaping the landscape of our industry.

"These unions have not only been at the forefront of advocating for the welfare of workers, but have also played a vital role in fostering collaboration and ensuring that the aviation sector continues to evolve in line with both national and global standards.”

Also speaking at the event Ibrahim Abubakar Kana, representing Minister Festus Keyamo at the event, reaffirmed the ministry's commitment to supporting aviation trade unions.

He pledged ongoing collaboration to address the challenges facing aviation workers, acknowledging their crucial role in sectoral advancement.

Nigeria Airways journey

Nigeria Airways Ltd., commonly known as Nigeria Airways, was a former Nigerian airline established in 1958 following the dissolution of the West African Airways Corporation (WAAC).

Initially named West African Airways Corporation Nigeria (WAAC Nigeria), it was rebranded as Nigeria Airways in 1971 and operated until its final closure in 2003.

