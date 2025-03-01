ARDF launches SHAPPE Project to empower women in peacebuilding and environmental protection

The initiative, supported by Rotary Club of Ithaca, will train 26 women from underserved communities in Abuja

The project will culminate in a documentary, workshop, and summit to address conflict and climate change

A non-profit organization in Abuja, the Ark and Rainbow Development Foundation (ARDF), has introduced the SHAPPE Project, an initiative aimed at empowering women and youth in peacebuilding and environmental protection.

The project, titled Strengthening Her Aspirations for Peace-building and Protecting the Environment, is supported by the Rotary Club of Ithaca, New York, through the Rotary Peace International Service Grant.

Group partners with rotary club for women development

Over the past five years, ARDF has impacted over 5,000 women and youth, focusing on enhancing their participation in decision-making and leadership roles.

In a statement released on Saturday, the Executive Director of ARDF, Ifenla Oligbinde, highlighted Rotary International’s commitment to addressing global challenges, fostering international collaboration, and improving lives.

Oligbinde explained that the SHAPPE Project is designed to train, equip, and empower young women leaders with peacebuilding skills while addressing environmental protection.

“The project is critical for increasing women’s participation in formal peace processes,” she said.

“It tackles systemic barriers and provides women with the tools needed for negotiations, peacebuilding, and climate action.”

The initiative will empower participants through advocacy, capacity-building, and strategic planning, enabling them to understand the impact of conflict and leverage negotiation skills to address these issues.

“Participants will also be trained to pass on the knowledge they gain to younger women in their communities,” Oligbinde added.

Project to harness innate strength of women

The project has already garnered significant interest, with over 26 young women aged 25 to 40 from underserved communities in the Federal Capital Territory selected as fellows.

These participants will undergo intensive virtual training before executing their Pass It On (PIO) Projects in their respective communities.

The SHAPPE Project will culminate in several key activities, including a video documentary showcasing women’s roles in peacebuilding and climate action, a one-day workshop for participants, and a summit in Abuja later this year.

The summit will bring together peacebuilders, climate change activists, and stakeholders to discuss solutions to conflicts and environmental challenges.

Oligbinde expressed gratitude to the Rotary Club of Ithaca for its support, particularly acknowledging the leadership of Ray Brisson and Nancy Potter, co-chairs of the International Service Committee.

“This collaboration reflects our shared vision of creating a better world through meaningful action,” she said.

