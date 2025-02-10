Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri has launched the N19.7 billion Jimeta Ultra-Modern Shopping Complex to boost Adamawa’s economy

Jimeta, Adamawa - Adamawa State Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri has flagged off the construction of the Jimeta Ultra-Modern Shopping Complex.

The N19.7 billion project is expected to transform the commercial landscape of the state.

Fintiri flags off N19.7b shopping complex

Governor Fintiri performed the groundbreaking ceremony on Monday, February 10, reaffirming his administration’s commitment to economic growth and job creation.

Speaking at the event, Fintiri described the shopping complex as a “landmark initiative” for Adamawa’s economic prosperity, as reported by The Guardian.

“The Jimeta Ultra-Modern Shopping Complex is not just about erecting a structure; it is about creating an enduring legacy that fosters economic prosperity,” he said.

“This project is a testament to our administration’s unwavering commitment to economic diversification, commerce, tourism, and technology,” Fintiri added.

Fintiri promises timely completion

The project, valued at N19,700,382,063.56, is divided into three lots handled by reputable contractors.

Lot 1 has been awarded to Lubell Nig. Ltd, Lot 2 to Maiduguri Commercial and Construction Company, and Lot 3 to AMIJARP Nig. Ltd.

The governor assured that Mssr Associated Design Consultants would oversee the project for timely completion.

The project has an 18-month completion period, and Fintiri promised strict monitoring to ensure delivery.

What the complex will feature after completion

He urged traders and business owners to collaborate with the Ministry of Commerce for the project’s success.

“In this administration, we do not embark on projects we cannot complete. This is the new Adamawa State, where no one is left behind, and nothing is left untouched,” Fintiri declared.

The shopping complex will feature modern retail outlets, office spaces, food courts, and recreational facilities.

Fintiri expressed optimism that the project would be completed on schedule and commissioned for public use soon.

