Interior Minister Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo has clarified that the Visa on Arrival policy will not be scrapped

Following concerns over possible discontinuation, Tunji-Ojo assured that the system is being refined to eliminate inefficiencies while maintaining accessibility for travellers

The DG of PEBEC also said the new system will allow online applications with approvals granted within 24 to 48 hours, reinforcing Nigeria’s efforts to create a more business-friendly environment

Abuja, FCT - The minister of interior, Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, has clarified that the country’s Visa on Arrival policy will not be totally scrapped but instead upgraded to enhance efficiency and effectiveness.

Speaking at a meeting on Tuesday, February 25, with the director-general of the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC), Princess Zahrah Mustapha Audu, Tunji-Ojo said the government is refining the system to eliminate inefficiencies while maintaining accessibility for travellers.

Interior Minister Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo has clarified that the Visa on Arrival policy will not be scrapped. Photo credit: PEBEC

Source: UGC

The clarification comes after concerns arose following an earlier announcement suggesting the policy might be discontinued.

PEBEC calls for calm, reassures business owners

Legit.ng reported that on Monday, February 25, Princess Audu had urged stakeholders to remain calm, promising to engage with the minister to address concerns about the visa policy.

Following the meeting, she released a statement confirming that the policy overhaul aligns with efforts to simplify Nigeria’s business environment.

"During the meeting, the minister of interior reassured that the Visa on Arrival process is not being scrapped, but rather upgraded to improve efficiency and effectiveness," Audu said in the statement.

How to access visa on arrival

According to the statement, travellers will still be able to apply online for short-stay visas, with approvals granted within 24 to 48 hours.

Approved visas will be sent via email, eliminating the need for a physical sticker upon arrival.

This upgrade builds upon the existing online approval system, streamlining the process and enabling travellers to receive their approvals ahead of time," the statement added.

The director-general of the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC), Princess Zahrah Mustapha Audu, met with Interior Minister Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo Photo credit: PEBEC

Source: UGC

Audu noted that the revised system aims to enhance automation and better regulate the inflow of travellers, reinforcing Nigeria’s efforts to create a more business-friendly environment.

"With this upgrade, the country takes another step towards improving its business environment and attracting foreign investment", the statement added.

Nigeria improves on visa openness index

Meanwhile, Nigeria is currently number six in Africa, a notable improvement in the continent's visa openness index that shows how easy it is to get a visa from Nigeria.

Visa openness is the ease with which travellers can get authorisation to go to and enter a country, pending final determination by the destination immigration officers, according to new reports from the African Development Bank (AfDB) and other sources.

In 2024, the AfDB released its Africa Visa Openness Index, noting that the continent had made strides in granting visas to facilitate cross-border travel and increase trade, investment, and regional integration.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng