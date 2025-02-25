President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's tax reform bills have received massive support from several Arewa groups

The President of the Northern Union, Alhaji Adamu Muazu Garuba, said the benefits of the Tax Reform Bills to the North are numerous

Garuba said Tinubu's tax reform will lead to increased economic activity, improved living standards, and reduced poverty levels

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 7 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

FCT, Abuja - The Northern Union and 72 other Arewa groups have backed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's Tax Reform Bills.

The President of the group, Alhaji Adamu Muazu Garuba, said the Tax Reform Bills align with the groups’ values of promoting economic growth, fairness, and simplicity.

Northern groups say President Bola Tinubu's tax reform bills will benefit the region. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Garuba said the proposed legislation will streamline tax administration, reduce compliance costs, and promote investment in key sectors.

He stated this while speaking on behalf of the groups after a public hearing in the Senate.

In a statement made available to Legit.ng, Garuba commended the Senate Committee Chairman, Senator Sani Musa for his professional conduct throughout the hearing.

He also commended Musa for displaying the highest level of accountability, neutrality, and impartiality by ensuring that all Nigerians were heard.

Garuba said that the tax reforms will have a profoundly positive impact on the North.

According to Garba, Tax Reform Bills will attract investments, create jobs, and stimulate economic growth in the north.

Speaking on the tax reform benefits, he said:

"A simplified tax system will attract investments, create jobs, and stimulate economic growth in the region. This, in turn, will lead to increased economic activity, improved living standards, and reduced poverty levels.

"As the North is a significant contributor to Nigeria's economy, the benefits of the Tax Reform Bills will be felt across the country. The reduction in compliance costs will also ease the burden on taxpayers in the North, enabling them to invest in their businesses and communities.

"This will be particularly beneficial for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), which are the backbone of the Northern economy. By reducing the tax burden on SMEs, the Tax Reform Bills will promote entrepreneurship, innovation, and job creation in the region.

Northern groups say tax reforms will lead to increase revenue to fund critical infrastructure projects. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

"The increased revenue generated from the reforms will also enable governments in the North to fund critical infrastructure projects and social programs.

"This will help to address the region's developmental challenges, such as inadequate healthcare, education, and transportation infrastructure. By investing in these critical areas, the North will be better equipped to unlock its economic potential and improve the lives of its people."

Tinubu fires back at tax reforms bills critics.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that President Tinubu reiterated his position on reforming the current tax system in Nigeria as he explained the importance of his tax reform bills.

The president explained that there is no going back on the proposed tax reform bills before the National Assembly.

Recall that there has been criticism against the bills, particularly from the northern elites, including the governors of the region.

Source: Legit.ng