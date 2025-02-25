Presidential Adviser Bayo Onanuga refuted Yemi Osinbajo’s claim that ex-military leader Ibrahim Babangida was a political adversary to President Tinubu

Onanuga explained that Babangida actually inspired Tinubu’s entry into politics, while the real opposition to Tinubu arose under General Sani Abacha

He also acknowledged Babangida’s recent admission that MKO Abiola won the 1993 election but criticized the timing, calling it a late revelation

Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Information and Strategy, has countered former Vice President Yemi Osinbajo’s recent remarks labeling ex-military leader Ibrahim Babangida as one of Tinubu’s “tormentors.”

Onanuga clarified that Babangida was not a tormentor but rather an inspiration for Tinubu’s entry into politics.

The disagreement stems from Osinbajo’s comments during the public presentation of Babangida’s autobiography, A Journey in Service, held at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel in Abuja last week.

Osinbajo, who reviewed the book, humorously referred to Babangida as one of Tinubu’s tormentors, recalling how Tinubu, then a senator, resisted the military government’s dissolution of the Senate following the annulment of the June 12, 1993, presidential election.

However, Onanuga, speaking on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily on Tuesday, dismissed this characterization.

He explained that Babangida’s policies and vision for “new breed politicians” inspired Tinubu and others to transition from private business and technocratic roles into active politics.

“I think the former Vice President got it wrong. Babangida was not really a tormentor of President Tinubu,” Onanuga stated.

He further referenced Tinubu’s extemporaneous speech at the event, where the president acknowledged Babangida as a significant influence on his political career.

According to Onanuga, Tinubu’s presence at the book launch was a gesture of respect and homage to Babangida, not an acknowledgment of past grievances.

Onanuga also pointed out that the real challenges Tinubu faced began during the regime of General Sani Abacha, when he and other lawmakers attempted to reconvene the dissolved Senate in Lagos.

This period, he noted, marked a more tumultuous phase in Tinubu’s political journey.

While Onanuga commended Babangida for finally admitting that the late MKO Abiola won the annulled 1993 presidential election, he expressed regret that the acknowledgment came decades too late.

“Babangida’s admission is commendable, but it should have come much earlier,” he said.

