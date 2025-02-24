Richard Akinnola has refuted former military president Ibrahim Babangida’s claims regarding the 1986 assassination of Newswatch editor Dele Giwa

Akinnola accused Babangida of historical revisionism, citing police reports and the Oputa Panel’s findings that contradicted the former leader’s statements

He challenged Babangida’s claim of friendship with Giwa, questioning his credibility and linking his regime to unanswered questions about the murder

The Executive Director of the Centre for Free Speech Organisation, Mr. Richard Akinnola, has strongly refuted the assertions made by former Military President, General Ibrahim Babangida (retd), regarding the 1986 murder of Dele Giwa, the founding Editor-in-Chief of Newswatch magazine.

In a statement titled ‘Dele Giwa: IBB Lied’, Akinnola criticized Babangida for what he described as a deliberate misrepresentation of facts surrounding the high-profile assassination.

He argued that Babangida’s attempt to absolve himself of any involvement was expected but did not align with the available evidence.

“I can understand the denial of General Ibrahim Babangida of his innocence over the murder of Dele Giwa. It is expected. Have you seen an armed robbery suspect charged to court pleading guilty in court? It’s a matter of self-preservation,” Akinnola stated.

Akinnola revealed how IBB refused panel invitation

He further compared Babangida’s stance to that of Major Gideon Orkar, who led the failed 1990 coup against Babangida’s government and still pleaded not guilty before a military tribunal.

According to Akinnola, while the former military leader had the right to deny allegations, he did not have the liberty to alter historical records.

Pointing to specific claims in Babangida’s book, Akinnola identified two major inaccuracies related to the murder of Giwa.

The former military president had written that the Oputa Panel, set up under the civilian administration of President Olusegun Obasanjo, did not present new findings on the case.

However, Akinnola countered this assertion, stating that Babangida himself refused to appear before the panel despite being invited.

He cited the testimony of retired Commissioner of Police Abubakar Tsav, who had been assigned to investigate the case and concluded that the findings pointed towards Babangida’s government.

Tsav, according to Akinnola, submitted his report to then-Deputy Inspector General of Police Chris Omeben. This, he argued, was clear evidence that Babangida’s claim of no new developments was false.

Babangida linked to mysterious disappearance of Okon

Akinnola also highlighted that the issue of Gloria Okon, a controversial figure whose mysterious disappearance has long been linked to the Babangida regime, was raised during the Oputa Panel hearings, further contradicting the former president’s claims.

Taking further issue with Babangida’s description of Giwa as a “good friend,” Akinnola dismissed this notion, questioning how Babangida could claim friendship with the slain journalist given the circumstances.

“It is even deceitful to be referring to Dele as your good friend. From where to where? If you could execute your childhood friend, Mamman Vatsa, who then is Dele Giwa, who you only met in the course of his official duties as a journalist? Dele Giwa was not your friend, General,” he remarked.

The murder of Dele Giwa, who was killed by a parcel bomb in his Lagos home on October 19, 1986, remains one of Nigeria’s most infamous unsolved crimes.

Despite multiple investigations and calls for justice, no one has been officially prosecuted for the killing, fueling continued speculation and accusations.

Jonathan praises Babangida’s legacy at memoir launch

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that former President Goodluck Jonathan commended ex-military leader Ibrahim Babangida for his enduring contributions to Nigeria’s story during the unveiling of Babangida’s memoir, A Journey in Service, in the capital city on Thursday.

The event, which also marked the opening of Babangida’s presidential library, drew a crowd of notable figures, including past and present leaders, reflecting the elder statesman’s lasting influence.

