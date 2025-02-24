Africa has witnessed seven coups since 2020, sparking concerns about democratic stability in the region

In his book, A Journey in Service, former military president Ibrahim Babangida emphasizes that the antidote to coups is sound, transparent civilian governance

Babangida analyzes past Nigerian coups to illustrate how good governance can prevent military takeovers and ensure the welfare of the people

Africa has experienced seven coups since August 2020, affecting countries such as Niger, Burkina Faso, Sudan, Guinea, Chad, and Mali.

These political upheavals have caused significant concerns about stability and democratic progress in the region.

IBB's insight on preventing coups

Analysis of past coups in Nigeria

In the book, Babangida further analyses some of the coups that took place in Nigeria, providing a historical context.

In the book, he wrote:

“Between that coup on January 15, 1966, and November 1993, Nigeria experienced four other military coup d’etats, two counter- coups and several coup attempts. There was the July 29, 1975 coup that toppled the Gowon government, the December 31, 1983 coup that usurped the Shehu Shagari government, the August 27, 1985 coup that removed Buhari’s government and the Shonekan interim government that General Sani Abacha overthrew on November 17, 1993. The two counter-coups during those years were the July 1966 counter-coup that brought General Gowon to power and the January 13, 1976 counter-coup that led to General Murtala Muhammed’s assassination.

“During those years, several other coup attempts were quashed, including the Major Gideon Okar coup attempt of April 22, 1990, and the December 1985 coup plot of General Vatsa. Between July 1995 and December 1997, General Abacha’s government, at different times, claimed that it thwarted several coup attempts that led to the incarcerations of Chief Obasanjo, General Musa Yar’Adua, and Lt- General Oladipo Diya. In April 2004, Chief Obasanjo’s democratically elected government arrested several military officers in connection.

“Surprisingly, with the possible exception of the Abacha coup of November 1993, each of these military takeovers was welcomed with jubilation and relish and subsequently legitimised by public opinion in ways that would have impacted the psyche of the military. And this brings me back to my earlier point: coups don’t just happen. The failure of civilian governments is the cause of coups. They derive from deplorable conditions created by a political leadership that abdicates its responsibility to the people. Conversely, the best antidote to coups is sound, transparent civilian governance that constantly reminds itself that governance’s prime purpose is the people’s welfare.”

