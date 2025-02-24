Former military president Ibrahim Babangida shared insights into his father’s occupation and the exact moment his parents divorced in his autobiography, A Journey in Service

Former military president Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (IBB) has shared insights into his father’s occupation and the exact moment his parents divorced in his newly released autobiography, A Journey in Service.

Babangida disclosed that his parents divorced after the birth of his sister and then returned to Wushishi, a local government area in Niger state.

IBB Shares His Father’s Job and the Exact Time His Parents Divorced

Father’s occupation and family background

In the book, Babangida recounted, “As I understand it, my grandfather named my father ‘Badamasi’ after a particular religious book that he consulted regularly. My grandfather was so fond of the book that he decided to name his second child after it, and that was how the name ‘Badamasi’ came into our lineage!"

Babangida shared memories of his father, who passed away in 1955 when he was only 14. He recalled that his father appeared to be a busy man who travelled a lot between Minna and the surrounding communities, particularly Bida and Wushishi.

Just before Babangida was born, his father secured a job as a messenger/interpreter in the office of the colonial district officer resident in Minna. This job forced him to move from Wushishi to Minna in 1938.

Family and divorce

Babangida described how his father met and married a beautiful, light-skinned Gwari girl named Inna Aishatu, who would become his mother.He was his mother’s second child in a family of six, with four siblings who died in infancy. His older sister, Halimatu, died before he was born, followed by Nana, Hasanna, Hussaina, and his surviving sister, Gambo.

Shortly after his sister’s birth, Babangida’s parents divorced, and his mother decided to take Hanatu Gambo and Babangida back to her home in Wushishi.

In the book, he wrote:

“As I understand it, my grandfather named my father ‘Badamasi’ after a particular religious book that he consulted regularly. My grandfather was so fond of the book that he decided to name his second child after it, and that was how the name ‘Badamasi’ came into our lineage!

“I have reasonably good memories of my father, even though he passed away in 1955 when I was only 14. I recall that he appeared to be a busy man who travelled a lot between Minna and the surrounding communities, particularly Bida and Wushishi. It turned out that just before I was born, he had secured a job as a messenger/interpreter in the office of the colonial district officer resident in Minna. He was forced to move from Wushishi to Minna in 1938 because of work demands. At that time, Minna was the headquarters of what was known, even then, as the Niger province. And, as I will show presently, Minna was unquestionably the most famous town in the area in the template of the colonial administration.

“But before he left Wushishi, my father met and married a beautiful, light-skinned Gwari girl, Inna Aishatu, who would become my mother. I was my mother’s second child in a family of six. Four others died in infancy. My older sister, Halimatu, died before I was born. Then came another girl after me, Nana, who also didn’t make it past infancy. A set of female twins, Hasanna and Hussaina, followed Nana, who hardly made it past childbirth. The last was my surviving sister, who was named Gambo, a name that goes to a child that comes after a set of twins, something akin, I believe, to the Yoruba name Idowu.

"However, shortly after my sister was born, my parents divorced, and Mum decided to take Hanatu Gambo and me back to her home in Wushishi.”

