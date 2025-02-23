Nigeria's Chief of Defence Staff General Christopher Musa and other military leaders were recently denied a visa to go to Canada

The development has been generating mixed reactions from Nigerians who have condemned the situation while others called for diplomatic solutions

Omotayo Yusuf, a public commentator, in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, opined that two narratives were involved and explained why Nigeria should have handled it better without the media outbursts

FCT, Abuja - The Chief of Defence Staff General Christopher Musa and other military chiefs were recently denied visas by the Canadian authorities in their plan to attend the Invictus Games.

However, the Defence Headquarters in a statement on Monday, February 17, signed by Tukur Gusau, the director of defence information, said that the Nigerian military was invited to participate in the Invictus Games in Vancouver, Canada.

Two things involved in denial visa to CDS

Speaking on the development, Omotayo Yusuf, an analyst, in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, posted that there are two narratives on the issue. On one hand, it was alleged that the military chiefs did not have complete documents.

On the other hand, the denial was associated with General Musa's indictment that foreign countries and agencies were sponsoring terrorism in Nigeria, questioning how Boko Haram and other terrorist groups got funding and training to sustain themselves for over 15 years and calling on international communities to probe their finances because Nigeria did not have access to them.

How to solve military chiefs' visa denial

Yusuf maintained that the situation could have been better handled because of the strong bilateral relationship between Nigeria and Canada. He maintained that Canada is one of the countries with a growing number of Nigerians in the diaspora. He said:

"I think there are lots of intricacies in the denial of visas to the Nigerian military chief. On one hand, some people are claiming the Nigerian military failed to present all diplomatic documents that would have accorded the military chiefs to travel to Canada. I have also read that this could be the result of an indictment on the part of the military chiefs that foreign countries and foreign organisations have sponsoring terrorism. So, we have two narratives as to why this has happened.

"I do think that this could have been better handled before it became a media circus. If there were documentation that was not provided, the Canadian government would have handled the situation better. The Nigerian contingency could have also handled this better. Canada is one of our international partners, there is a growing Nigerian in Diaspora in Canada.

"So, we cannot deny the sort of relationship that exists between the two countries, but I do think this is an insult to Nigeria, I don't see the same happening in the other way where Nigeria is denying diplomatic contingencies entry or providing them visa into the country but I feel this could have been properly managed before it became a media circus."

