The West African nation of Ghana has declared a 46-day visa-on-arrival for visitors

The new policy begins on December 1, 2023, and ends on January 15, 2024

The country said the move is part of its 10-year Beyond-the-Return plan to welcome Africans in the diaspora

Pascal Oparada has over a decade of experience covering Tech, Energy, Stocks, Investments, and Economy.

The Ghanaian government has declared visa-on-arrival for visitors between December 1, 2023, and January 15, 2024.

The country has set a policy of 46 days for Christmas visitors and tourists to the West African country.

Ghana grants 46-day visa-free entry to Nigerians and other African countries Credit: Jake Wyman

Source: Getty Images

Ghana asks immigration officers not check entry visa

According to reports, the move is part of Ghana’s 10-year Beyond The Return campaign, meant to encourage Africans in the diaspora to explore and reconnect with Ghana.

The policy also aligns with a larger objective of positioning Ghana as a prime destination for Africans outside Africa.

A statement from the Transport Ministry stressed the importance of updating systems to show the new arrangement and asked those responsible for checking in passengers traveling to the West African country to refrain from insisting on an entry visa before boarding.

Reports say that the country’s Foreign Affairs Minister, Ayorkor Botchwey, recently hinted at Ghana’s consideration of allowing all Africans and people of African origin in the diaspora to enter the country visa-free.

African countries with visa-free entry policy

Rwanda, Seychelles, The Gambia, and Benin are currently the only African nations offering visa-free entry for all African citizens.

Ghana’s latest move to implement visa-free entry for Africa aligns with its broader efforts to deepen connections with the diaspora and position it as a friendly and accessible hub.

Experts say the move reflects a strategic effort to boost tourism, enhance cultural exchange, and celebrate African heritage.

11 countries outside Africa Nigerians can visit without visas or get one on arrival

Legit.ng reported that It is a well-known and acknowledged fact that for an average Nigerian, traveling is a long-held desire.

Several countries have prevented Nigerians from entering, while others have made it difficult.

It is not all gloomy, as some countries have thrown their doors open for Nigerians, knowing how positively they affect the economy of their host country.

Source: Legit.ng