Abuja, FCT - The Youth Wing of the Christian Association of Nigeria (YOWICAN) has raised concerns over individuals impersonating the organisation and organizing an unauthorised event in Abuja.

YOWICAN national chairman, Amb. Belusochukwu Enwere, in a statement, said the impostors were operating under the name "The Youth Wing of the Christian Association of Nigeria for the 19 Northern States and FCT."

The group, he said, had scheduled a maiden annual convention themed "Go Over This Jordan" at the National Ecumenical Center, Abuja, from February 21 to 22, 2025.

YOWICAN issues public warning

YOWICAN has advised Christians and other invitees to avoid the event, asserting that the organizers are not recognized by the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) or YOWICAN’s constitution.

“We wish to use this medium to warn the general public, especially Christians, invitees, and awardees, to stay away from the said program and all activities associated with this impostor group," the statement read.

"There is no such body, group, or branch recognized in the Constitution of CAN and YOWICAN bylaws as ‘The Youth Wing of the Christian Association of Nigeria for the 19 Northern states and FCT.’

YOWICAN notifies security agencies

YOWICAN has reported the matter to relevant security agencies for investigation, urging the public to exercise caution.

“Any individual or group associating with this impostor group does so at their own risk, especially as the group has been reported to the relevant security and law enforcement agencies for proper investigation, apprehension, and prosecution under the law," the statement concluded.

