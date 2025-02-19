Mudashiru Obasa, the former speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, has been accused of arms dealing following his removal from office

This is as sources revealed that a cache of pump action rifles was discovered at his office during regular clean-up

While Obasa has yet to respond to the alleged discovery, his associate has described the claim as a swear campaign to stop the former speaker from reclaiming his office

A cache of pump action rifles has been allegedly found at the office of the embattled former speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, and was seized by the operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS).

The pump action rifles were allegedly discovered during a regular "sweeping exercise". This claim was made by an assembly member, who added that some live cartridges were also found.

The DSS has allegedly found pump action rifles at the office of Mudashiru Obasa Photo Credit" @mudashiru_obasa

Source: Twitter

According to The Cable, Obasa has been contacted to react to the revelation by the source.

However, an associate of the embattled lawmaker told the media that the allegation was a smear campaign to prevent the former speaker from returning to his office.

Obasa claimed he remained the Lagos assembly speaker

Recall that Obasa has insisted that his removal from the office of the speaker did not follow due process, claiming he remained the title holder of the office.

Another source also alleged:

“Assembly officials discovered a stack of arms neatly kept somewhere in the speaker’s CSO’s office.”

The source further disclosed that the DSS was immediately alerted and then sent its operatives to take possession of the arms. The secret police then took possession of the arms ahead of their investigation.

It was learnt that there were various theories about the revelation, which included the insinuation of arms dealing because of the size of the inventory.

Lagos assembly: Lawmaker accused Obasa of desperation

A lawmaker alleged that the former speaker was desperate to return to his office at the state assembly so that he could “tidy things up”.

The lawmaker maintained that the current leadership of the assembly has played its part in revealing the rifles to the DSS and that it was now the responsibility of the secret police and other security agencies to play their roles.

The lawmaker said:

"If this is swept under the carpet, then Lagos and Nigerians will see where all of these is coming from”.

He further stressed that their claim that the state has had enough of Obasa has been justified and hoped that the people will now get the message.

According to the lawmakers, their leader, President Bola Tinubu, was not in support of Obasa's excesses and his plot to undermine democracy in the state. He said they wanted the public to see and have an understanding of what the assembly was dealing with.

Analyst speaks on Obasa's fate

Legit.ng earlier reported that what is next for Mudashiru Obasa, the impeached speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, has been predicted by Rotimi Sulyman, a public analyst.

Rotimi, in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, also shared the view that Obasa could be returned as the speaker and if not, that would not be the end of his political career.

Additionally, the analyst predicted a new dawn for the embattled lawmaker, who was impeached while he was out of the country.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng