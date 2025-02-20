Late Herbert Wigwe’s father and cousin, Pastor Shyngle Wigwe and Christian Wigwe's application to appoint interim administrators for Herbert Wigwe's estate has been dismissed

The Lagos State High Court Family/Probate Court in Ikeja has dismissed the suit on the ground that it was unsustainable

However, the court resolved all other issues raised by the applicants against Access Bank Plc, Coronation Merchant Bank Ltd, and United Securities Ltd

The Lagos State High Court Family/Probate Court in Ikeja has dismissed the suit filed by Pastor Shyngle Wigwe, (Herbert Wigwe’s father) and Christian Wigwe (late Herbert Wigwe’s cousin) where they sought the appointment of interim administrators for the estate of the late Herbert Wigwe.

Late Herbert Wigwe was the former Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Access Bank, who died on February 9, 2024, in a plane crash in the United States.

Why court dismissed Herbert Wigwe's family request

Justice A.O. Adeyemi of the state High Court in his judgment on Thursday, February 6, resolved all the issues the applicants have raised and ruled that the claim on the appointment of interim administrator on the Wigwe's estate was unsustainable.

The Punch reported that the suit number ID/7735FPM/2024 was filed by Pastor Shyngle Wigwe and Christian Wigwe against Access Bank Plc, Coronation Merchant Bank Ltd, and United Securities Ltd.

Other defendants in the suit under an order dated November 18, 2024, are Aigboje A.I.G. Imoukhuede, Uche Wigwe and Miss Otutochi Channel Wigwe.

Request of Herbert Wigwe's family in court

The applicants prayed for the court to give an order for the appointment of Otutochi Wigwe, Uche Wigwe, Shyngle Wigwe, and two professionals—Zedra Trust Company (Isle of Man), a subsidiary of Zedra Corporate Solutions UK Limited (International Professional), and Pricewaterhouse Coopers Limited (Local Professional) as the interim administrators of Herbert Wigwe’s estate, pending the resolution of the substantive suit.

The claimants also sought a court order to place Herbert Wigwe’s minor children (Chituru David Wigwe, Wegu & Hannah Wigwe, and Okachi Great Wigwe) under the joint guardianship of Otutochi Wigwe, Uche Wigwe, Emeka Wigwe, Shyngle Wigwe, and the two professionals, with Shyngle Wigwe overseeing their welfare.

In the suit, the complainants are asking the court to authorise interim administrators to maintain and ensure Herbert Wigwe’s dependents' welfare and liaise with third parties regarding financial or property interests, submit monthly reports to the court, and obtain full disclosure from Access Bank Plc, Coronation Merchant Bank Ltd, and United Securities Ltd concerning shares or financial interests held on behalf of the deceased.

