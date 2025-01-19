Women have reportedly been involved in the deaths of their husbands as domestic violence takes a different twist in Nigeria

Recent cases of women allegedly killing their husbands following domestic disputes in Niger state, Abuja, and Ibadan, have been confirmed by the Nigerian Police

In recent times, married men have reportedly lost their lives following reported cases of domestic violence and disputes within the home.

List of women who allegedly killed their husbands

These issues, often presented as minor disagreements among couples, sometimes degenerate into serious cases that often lead to unfavourable outcomes.

Iyanu Adedeji, Comfort Tinubu and some other women are currently being prosecuted for allegedly killing their husbands and have stirred a fresh conversation in the polity about domestic violence involving the female gender.

Without further ado, Legit.ng present a list of some women who have reportedly killed their husbands and what led to their alleged tragic act:

1. Iyanu Adedeji, Abeokuta

A lady identified simply as Iyanu Adedeji, reportedly stabbed her husband identified as Funsho Jimoh, to death in the Gbonogun area of Abeokuta, the Ogun state capital.

Reports disclosed that an argument started after the man queried his wife over infidelity and in reaction, his wife stabbed him to death.

The Ogun state police command spokesperson, Omolola Odutola, confirmed the incident in a statement and added that the suspect had been arrested, and a preliminary investigation had commenced.

2. Fatima Dzuma, Niger state

Fatima Dzuma, 27, was arrested in Katcha Local Government Area, in Niger state, for allegedly killing her husband, identified as Baba Aliyu, after an argument escalated to violence.

Dzuma admitted to using a pestle to kill her husband in his sleep, concealing the body in a bush, and cleaning the crime scene.

The Niger State Police confirmed Dzuma's confession and are pursuing further investigation, with her case being transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) in Minna, for further investigation and prosecution.

3. Rahimat Salaum, Abuja

A 23-year-old woman identified as Rahimat Salaum, was arrested by the police for allegedly killing her paralysed husband, Shehu, during a fight.

Rahimat confessed to having burnt her husband and abandoned his body in an uncompleted building in Abuja.

The FCT police spokesperson, Josephine Adeh, confirmed the incident and said the Commissioner of Police, CP Benneth C. Igweh, assured that justice would be served in the matter.

4. Comfort Tinubu, Ibadan, Oyo state capital

A 39-year-old man identified simply as Olusegun Tinubu, was allegedly stabbed by his wife, identified as Comfort Tinubu, in the Gbeyi community of the Adegbayi area of Ibadan.

The incident reportedly occurred from an argument over bedroom access, resulting in Comfort allegedly stabbing her husband in the back.

Oyo state police public relations officer, Adewale Osifeso, confirmed that the case have been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department in Iyaganku, where authorities have launched a full investigation.

Prevalence of domestic violence in Nigeria, psychologist speaks

While domestic violence had been a common phenomenon affecting Nigeria and has displayed an increment in prevalence over the decades, spousal battery, is considered a major public health problem that affects thousands of people and often results in physical and emotional injuries and deaths.

Speaking in an interview with Legit.ng, a psychologist, Omotola Akinwale, said both the victim and perpetrator should access counselling from a counsellor to support them through this process.

She told Legit.ng that:

“When we talk about domestic violence, most times, people who are the perpetrators also need to go through psychological evaluation because to want to beat another human being or fight another human being to almost a place of death means that there is something wrong with the kind of orientation that they have.

“This is not only for men beating women alone. It is also for women, because there are a lot of women who also abuse their husbands and most of these men can’t even talk about it. So, it is very important that you go for a psychological evaluation.”

Note: We remind you that every person accused of any crime is considered innocent until proven guilty in accordance with the law.

