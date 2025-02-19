Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan condoled with families of students killed in a tragic Lokoja auto crash, calling the loss heartbreaking and irreparable

The accident involved an articulated truck that lost control and rammed into a school shuttle bus, killing several students and injuring others

The senator urged the federal government to expand the Felele road and enforce traffic regulations to prevent further tragedies in the accident-prone area

Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan has expressed deep sorrow over the tragic deaths of students in a fatal road accident in Lokoja, Kogi State.

The senator extended her heartfelt condolences to the grieving families, describing the loss as an unimaginable tragedy.

Senator Natasha called for a strengthened road safety culture and regulations to prevent a recurrence of the tragic incident.

She stated:

"My heart goes out to you in this darkest of moments. No words can fully convey the pain of losing a loved one. I share in your sorrow and pray that God grants you the strength to bear this irreparable loss."

Accident claimed students' lives

The fatal crash, which occurred on Monday afternoon, involved an articulated truck that lost control and rammed into a school shuttle bus transporting students to the Federal University Lokoja's permanent site in Felele.

The impact claimed multiple lives, leaving the academic community in deep mourning.

Eyewitnesses reported that the truck, loaded with wood and containers of palm oil, experienced brake failure before colliding with the bus.

Emergency responders from the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) arrived swiftly at the scene to rescue survivors and recover the remains of those who lost their lives.

Some injured students were immediately rushed to the Federal Teaching Hospital Lokoja and the Kogi State Specialist Hospital for urgent medical attention.

Natasha commiserate with affected varsity

Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan, who represents Kogi Central Senatorial District, also sympathized with the management of Federal University Lokoja and the entire student community over the loss of promising young individuals whose futures were abruptly cut short.

She stressed the urgent need for the government and relevant agencies to take decisive action in addressing the frequent accidents along the Felele axis.

Calling for concrete safety measures, the senator urged the federal government to expand the road and enforce stricter traffic regulations for heavy-duty vehicles plying the route.

She reiterated her commitment to advocating for necessary infrastructure improvements and policy changes to prevent similar tragedies in the future.

