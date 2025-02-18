NIMC Confirms NIN Registration is Free, Nigerian Reacts, Claims Paying N5000

On February 18, the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) reaffirmed that NIN registration is free across Nigeria

A social media user, outtaspaceg, challenged this claim, asserting that a payment of 5,000 Naira is typically required

NIMC responded promptly, emphasizing that any demand for payment is illegal and urging the public to report such instances

On February 18, the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) made a significant announcement via their X post, stating unequivocally that NIN registration is free across Nigeria.

This declaration aimed to dispel prevailing misconceptions surrounding the cost of obtaining a National Identification Number (NIN).

In response to NIMC's announcement, a Nigerian social media user, identified by the handle outtaspaceg, passionately countered the claim.

The user wrote, “STOP LYING!!! IT IS 5,000 NAIRA TO GET YOUR NIN EVEN THOUGH MOST NIGERIANS ARE NOT PLEASED WITH THE PAYMENT, WE MANAGE TO PAY IT. DON’T JUST SIT ON THE INTERNET AND WRITE IT IS FREE.”

NIMC promptly addressed the concern raised by outtaspaceg, reaffirming their stance on the matter.

They stated, “Thank you for reaching us. We understand and appreciate your feedback. However, we want to clarify that NIN enrolment is free at all NIMC-approved centers nationwide. Any demand for payment is illegal, and NIMC does not authorize such charges.

“If you or anyone you know has been asked to pay for NIN enrolment, please report it immediately. Kindly send us a DM with details of the center (Location), to enable us to investigate and take necessary action.

“NIMC is committed to ensuring a smooth and transparent enrolment process for all Nigerians.”

NIMC' said it would continue its efforts to eliminate illegal charges and ensure transparency in the enrolment process remain crucial to building trust with the Nigerian populace.

