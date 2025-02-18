NIMC Confirms NIN Registration is Free, Nigerian Reacts, Claims Paying N5000
- On February 18, the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) reaffirmed that NIN registration is free across Nigeria
- A social media user, outtaspaceg, challenged this claim, asserting that a payment of 5,000 Naira is typically required
- NIMC responded promptly, emphasizing that any demand for payment is illegal and urging the public to report such instances
CHECK OUT: Education is Your Right! Don’t Let Social Norms Hold You Back. Learn Online with LEGIT. Enroll Now!
On February 18, the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) made a significant announcement via their X post, stating unequivocally that NIN registration is free across Nigeria.
This declaration aimed to dispel prevailing misconceptions surrounding the cost of obtaining a National Identification Number (NIN).
In response to NIMC's announcement, a Nigerian social media user, identified by the handle outtaspaceg, passionately countered the claim.
The user wrote, “STOP LYING!!! IT IS 5,000 NAIRA TO GET YOUR NIN EVEN THOUGH MOST NIGERIANS ARE NOT PLEASED WITH THE PAYMENT, WE MANAGE TO PAY IT. DON’T JUST SIT ON THE INTERNET AND WRITE IT IS FREE.”
NIMC promptly addressed the concern raised by outtaspaceg, reaffirming their stance on the matter.
They stated, “Thank you for reaching us. We understand and appreciate your feedback. However, we want to clarify that NIN enrolment is free at all NIMC-approved centers nationwide. Any demand for payment is illegal, and NIMC does not authorize such charges.
“If you or anyone you know has been asked to pay for NIN enrolment, please report it immediately. Kindly send us a DM with details of the center (Location), to enable us to investigate and take necessary action.
“NIMC is committed to ensuring a smooth and transparent enrolment process for all Nigerians.”
NIMC' said it would continue its efforts to eliminate illegal charges and ensure transparency in the enrolment process remain crucial to building trust with the Nigerian populace.
NIMC releases website for changing NIN names and date of birth
Legit.ng earlier reported that National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has clarified that changes to name and date of birth can only be processed through their official website, selfservicemodification.nimc.gov.ng.
This announcement came in response to reports of numerous fake websites claiming to be the legitimate platform for the self-service modification introduced by the federal government.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Basit Jamiu (Current Affairs and Politics Editor) Basit Jamiu is a journalist with more than five years of experience. He is a current affairs and politics editor at Legit.ng. He holds a bachelor's degree from Ekiti State University (2018). Basit previously worked as a staff writer at Ikeja Bird (2022), Associate Editor at Prime Progress (2022), and Staff Writer at The Movee (2018). He is a 2024 Open Climate Fellow (West Africa), 2023 MTN Media Fellow, OCRP Fellow at ICIR, and Accountability Fellow at CJID. Email: basit.jamiu@corp.legit.ng.