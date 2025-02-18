Some Nigerian traders travelling to the Republic of Niger have been turned back home for possessing ECOWAS passport

It was gathered there is a new passport being issued to visitors to replace the old ECOWAS passport

Legit.ng recalls that Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger have all withdraw from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS)

The Republic of Niger has started barring Nigerians travelling with the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) passport without a valid international passport from entering the country

The restriction began following the country’s recent withdrawal from ECOWAS alongside Mali and Burkina Faso.

It was gathered that the new immigration measures are being implemented at crossings such as Illela (Nigeria) and Konni (Niger).

As reported by The Punch, the Nigerien authorities refuse to recognize the ECOWAS passport as a valid means of identification for cross-border traders and commuters.

Alhaji Mansur Abdullah, a trader who frequently travels between the two countries, said the development has started affecting business and trading activities.

Speaking on the difficulties traders face, Abdullahi said:

“I believe there is a move to abolish the ECOWAS passport as a means of traveling here; they have started harassing us if we are entering the country.

“Some of our people are being turned back home. We learnt that there is a new passport being issued now to everyone coming to Niger Republic to replace the old ECOWAS passport.”

A source in the Niger Republic, said border officials have started turning back individuals relying solely on the ECOWAS passport.

“Some of our people have already been sent home. The authorities insist on their own national passport, making it difficult for traders and travelers,”

Abubakar Isa, a commercial driver on the Illela-Konni route, alleged that:

“They demand between 5,000 to 10,000 CFA before allowing those with an ECOWAS passport to pass. If you can’t produce Niger’s new identification document, they take you to their office and pressure you to pay a bribe.”

When contacted the head of communication ECOWAS Commission, Joel Ahofodji said the regional bloc was unaware of Niger Republic’s policy to bar ECOWAS passport holders.

Legit.ng also reported that following the withdrawal of Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger, ECOWAS outlined four key measures to maintain regional cooperation and minimize disruptions.

Citizens of the three nations can still travel visa-free within ECOWAS, and their goods will be treated under the bloc’s trade policies.

ECOWAS remains open to future engagements and has set up a structure to discuss the bloc’s relationship with the departing nations.

Niger Republic opens land border with Nigeria

Legit.ng earlier reported that the military-led Niger Republic reopened its border with West African giants, Nigeria.

The land border between the two neighbours was closed following the coup d’état of July 26, 2023, and the subsequent ECOWAS sanctions.

Legit.ng understands that Nigerien authorities have now instructed concerned stakeholders to reauthorise the reopening.

