The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has outlined four key measures following the official withdrawal of Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger from the regional bloc on January 29, 2025.

The move comes amid growing tensions between the three countries and ECOWAS, raising concerns about regional integration and cooperation.

ECOWAS has announced four key measures after the official withdrawal of Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger. Photo credit: @ecowas_cedeao

Source: Twitter

ECOWAS ensures continued benefits for exiting nations

In a statement issued by the ECOWAS Commission, the regional body emphasized its commitment to mitigating disruptions in the lives and businesses of citizens from the departing nations.

The statement reaffirmed that ECOWAS remains open to future engagements with Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger despite their decision to leave.

“The withdrawal of Burkina Faso, the Republic of Mali, and the Republic of Niger from ECOWAS has become effective today, 29th January 2025.

"However, in the spirit of regional solidarity and in the interest of the people, as well as the decision of the ECOWAS Authority to keep ECOWAS doors open, all relevant authorities within and outside ECOWAS Member States are requested and required to comply with the following measures,” the statement read.

ECOWAS' key measures announced

ECOWAS listed four major actions aimed at maintaining cooperation with the departing states while future engagements are determined:

ECOWAS urged member states and relevant authorities to continue recognizing national passports and identity cards bearing the ECOWAS logo held by citizens of Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger.

Goods and services from the three nations will still be treated under the ECOWAS Trade Liberalization Scheme (ETLS) and investment policies, ensuring minimal disruption in economic activities.

Citizens of Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger will retain the right to visa-free movement, residence, and establishment within ECOWAS countries until further notice.

ECOWAS called on all relevant authorities to provide full support and cooperation to ECOWAS officials from the three nations during their assignments within the bloc.

ECOWAS seeks diplomatic resolution

The ECOWAS Commission also revealed that a special structure has been established to facilitate discussions on the future of the bloc’s relationship with Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger.

“These arrangements will be in place until the full determination of the modalities of our future engagement with the three countries by the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government,” the statement added.

Legit.ng notes that the withdrawal of the three nations marks a significant shift in regional politics, with analysts warning of potential economic and security implications. However, ECOWAS’ latest measures indicate a willingness to maintain cooperation and prevent further disruptions.

The coming months will be crucial in determining how relations between ECOWAS and the three countries evolve, as negotiations on future engagement take shape.

