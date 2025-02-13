The Senior Pastor of Dunamis International Gospel Centre, Dr. Paul Enenche, has highlighted two pressing issues he believes are crippling Nigeria, describing them as a "chronic disaster."

He made these remarks while speaking at the 40th Anniversary and 18th National Biennial Conference of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN).

Addressing the gathering, Pastor Enenche asserted that Nigeria's primary problem is not natural disasters but a leadership crisis.

“We have what I call the disastrous leadership syndrome in Nigeria and in major parts of Africa. The problem we have is not that of natural disasters.

"In many parts of the world, you have tsunamis, volcanic eruptions, and earthquakes. But here, our major crisis is disastrous leadership—a chronic disaster," he said.

The cleric lamented that many leaders in Nigeria assume office without a genuine commitment to national development.

“The only reason why some step into power is simply to bear a title—Governor, Commissioner, President, or Vice President. Leadership in many cases is seen as a means of livelihood rather than a calling to serve and transform the nation."

Enenche laments lack of love for the nation

Pastor Enenche also condemned the widespread lack of patriotism among both leaders and citizens.

“There is a bankruptcy of love for the nation. If you see how people insult the country and talk down on it at all levels, it is disheartening. Some people do not care whether the nation prospers or collapses.”

He pointed out that many Nigerians invest in foreign countries while neglecting local development.

“You see people who will not put a single investment in this country, but they are busy developing Europe, America, and the United Kingdom. Meanwhile, in countries like the United States, children proudly display their national flag. Here, it is rare to see anyone carry the Nigerian flag out of patriotism.”

Quoting Psalm 122:6, Enenche emphasized that prosperity comes to those who love their nation.

Enenche: No national vision, no progress

The Dunamis pastor further decried the absence of a national vision, stating that both leaders and followers lack a collective dream for Nigeria’s future.

“Proverbs 29:18 says, ‘Where there is no vision, the people perish.’ What is our vision for the nation? Nothing. Many children, adults, and even leaders have no vision for Nigeria’s future.”

He compared Nigeria to nations like Singapore and Dubai, where leadership drives transformation.

“The difference between Africa, Nigeria, and the developed world is the quality of leadership. In America, you see an established lawyer or business mogul enter politics to serve. Here, we have people who have not succeeded in anything, yet they assume leadership positions.”

A Call for Change

Pastor Enenche called on Nigerians to develop a sense of responsibility towards national growth.

“There can be no destination without vision. Everyone who plays a role in this country must embrace a vision for its progress.”

He praised church leaders who have remained committed to Nigeria despite its challenges.

“My father in the Lord has not traveled out of this country in the last five or six years because God told him to stay. He has said many times that if this nation were to go to pieces, he would be the last person to leave.”

As Nigeria continues to grapple with socio-economic and political challenges, Pastor Enenche’s remarks serve as a call to action for both leaders and citizens to embrace responsibility, love for the nation, and visionary leadership.

