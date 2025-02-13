NiMet has forecasted sunny and hazy conditions in the North and North Central regions for February 14th, 2025

The Southern region is expected to see cloudy skies with isolated thunderstorms in parts of Cross River, Rivers, and Akwa Ibom states

The public is advised to take precautions due to dust particles, strong winds, and potential health impacts

On Friday, 14th February 2025, the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) released its weather forecast for the day.

According to the report, sunny and hazy conditions were anticipated over the North and North Central regions throughout the forecast period.

NIMET Lists States in Nigeria Likely to Experience Thunderstorms on Valentine’s Day

Source: Getty Images

Cloudy skies and isolated thunderstorm

In contrast, the Southern region of the country was expected to experience cloudy skies with spells of sunshine.

There were also chances of isolated thunderstorms over parts of Cross River, Rivers, and Akwa Ibom states during the afternoon and evening periods.

Weather advisory for the public

NiMet provided several advisories for the public to ensure safety and health:

1. Dust particles in suspension necessitated the public to take necessary precautions.

2. Individuals with asthmatic and other respiratory conditions were advised to be cautious of the current weather conditions.

3. Strong winds were likely to precede rains in areas where thunderstorms might occur, prompting the public to take adequate precautions.

4. The public was urged to adhere to safety advisories issued by relevant authorities.

5. Airline operators were advised to obtain airport-specific weather reports (flight documentation) from NiMet for effective planning in their operations.

6. Residents were encouraged to stay informed through weather updates from NiMet, accessible via their website [www.nimet.gov.ng](http://www.nimet.gov.ng).

By following these advisories, NIMET believed the public can better prepare for the anticipated weather conditions and stay safe.

NIMET releases 2025 climate prediction

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo SAN, unveiled the 2025 Seasonal Climate Prediction (SCP) by the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) to the public on Tuesday, 4th February 2025.

Themed ‘The Role of Early Warnings towards a Climate Resilient Aviation Industry for Sustainable Socio-Economic Development’, the SCP document predicts significant rainfall events at the beginning of 2025, with these rains likely to precede the onset.

The onset of rain was predicted to be delayed over the northern and central states of Plateau, as well as parts of Kaduna, Niger, Benue, Nasarawa, Taraba, Adamawa, and Kwara.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng