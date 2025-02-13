Members of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) have sealed fuel stations and a gas plant in Ogun

The agency disclosed that the gas plant was sealed over safety concerns while the petrol stations were shut down for pricing violations

The NMDPRA Coordinator in Ogun State, Akinyemi Atilola, said the authority is on the alert for violations in the state

The Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) shut down two filling stations and a gas plant in Sagamu on Wednesday, February 12, 2025.

The fuel stations were sealed for under-dispensing and shortchanging customers, while the gas plant was shut down over safety issues.

NMDRA acted on a tip-off from residents

The Ogun State Coordinator of NMDPRA, Akinyemi Atilola, stated that residents of the affected community alerted the agency to the risky siting of the gas plant in the area.

According to him, the agency received a petition in January from the community members, prompting the dispatch of some NMDPRA members to the location.

He said the authority warns that it will not allow people to build gas plants without safety protocols.

Punch reports that Atilola stated that any gas explosion in the area could affect residents 2 kilometres away.

The NMDPRA coordinator said the surveillance team also inspected some filling stations to ensure they were selling the correct quantity of fuel.

He said the agency received complaints from Nigerians about being shortchanged at the petrol stations.

He said people cannot buy petrol at N959 or almost N1,000 per litre and not get value for their money.

Nigerians praise Dangote Refinery for price reduction

Meanwhile, Nigerians have applauded the Dangote Refinery for reducing diesel prices again.

The giant refinery crashed diesel prices by N55 per litre from N1,075 to N1,025 on Monday, February 10, 2025.

The refinery said the diesel price reduction was to reduce the hardship on Nigerians.

Ken Ife, an economist disclosed that the facility sacrificed about N10 billion to make petrol available to Nigerians at a uniform price during the Christmas and New Year holidays.

He applauded the Lekki-based plant for setting a new benchmark in Nigeria’s energy industry and unlocking export opportunities.

Dangote Refinery to reach full capacity in 30 days

According to him, the equalisation fund was responsible for managing price differentials and transport costs involved in distributing petrol nationwide.

A previous report by Legit.ng said that the 650,000 bpd facility hopes to reach full production capacity in 30 days.

The president of Nigeria's Dangote Oil refinery, the biggest in Africa, stated Monday that it may start running at full capacity in 30 days.

Fuel Prices to change as Warri refinery shuts down

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) has disclosed that the recently revamped Warri Refinery has been shut down for maintenance and will resume operations soon.

Olufemi Soneye, NNPC Chief Communications Officer, refuted reports of an explosion at the facility, describing it as false.

According to Soneye, operations at the facility’s Area 1 were intentionally curtailed to commence intervention works on select equipment, including field instruments that impacted sustainable and steady operations.

