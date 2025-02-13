A Chief Magistrates’ Court in Kaduna sentenced Mustapha Aminu, a 36-year-old driver, to receive 15 strokes of the cane for assaulting a police officer

Kaduna, Nigeria – A Chief Magistrates’ Court in Kaduna on February 13 ordered that Mustapha Aminu, a 36-year-old driver, receive 15 strokes of the cane for assaulting a police officer on duty.

Aminu, who resides in Ungwan Sanusi, Kaduna, was found guilty of hitting Sergeant Adamu Maigari on the head with a log of wood. The convict pleaded guilty to the charge.

Court Takes Action on 36-Year-Old Driver Who Assaulted Police Officer

Court ruling and punishment

Magistrate Ibrahim Emmanuel, who issued the order, stated that the punishment was intended to make the convict fully understand the gravity of his offence.

“This will also serve as a warning to others who may consider committing such crimes. I hereby order a court official to administer 15 strokes of the cane,” he ruled.

Emmanuel also warned Aminu to desist from such acts and focus on becoming a responsible member of society.

Incident details

The prosecutor, Inspector Chidi Leo, informed the court that the incident occurred on January 29, around 2 p.m., while the officer was performing his duty.

Aminu had been driving recklessly, and when Sergeant Maigari stopped him, Aminu struck the officer with a log of wood. The offence contravened Section 237 of the Kaduna State Penal Code, 2017.

Assault against police

Assault against police officers in Nigeria is a serious criminal offence.

The law, under Section 356 of the Criminal Code Act, stipulates that assaulting, resisting, or obstructing a police officer in the execution of their duty is punishable by imprisonment for up to three years.

This strict legal stance depicts the importance of maintaining respect for law enforcement officers while performing their duties.

