Lagos e-hailing driver Yusfat Ayinde was fatally attacked by unidentified assailants who ambushed him during a ride request and stole his vehicle

The Amalgamated Union of App-Based Transporters of Nigeria has called for improved security measures and launched an investigation into the incident

Authorities are working to track down the perpetrators, while similar past cases have heightened concerns about the safety of e-hailing drivers in Lagos

The Lagos State chapter of the Amalgamated Union of App-Based Transporters of Nigeria has expressed deep sorrow over the killing of 42-year-old e-hailing driver Yusfat Ayinde, who was fatally attacked by unidentified assailants on Friday.

Confirming the tragic incident, the union’s chairman, Jaiyesinmi Azeez, stated that Ayinde was on duty when he received a ride request through an e-hailing app.

Authorities have launched an immediate investigation to nab the suspects responsible and have them duly prosecuted. Image: FB/Nigerian Police Force

Source: Twitter

Upon reaching the designated location, he was ambushed by a group of criminals who assaulted him before making off with his vehicle.

Deceased remembered as selfless hustler

According to Azeez, Ayinde was a respected member of the professional chauffeur community and played an active role in supporting fellow drivers.

His remains were later discovered along Agidingbi Road in Ikeja and subsequently moved to the morgue.

The union has raised serious concerns about the security challenges faced by e-hailing drivers and is calling for stronger measures to safeguard their members.

Azeez noted that the group’s task force has launched an independent inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the attack.

"Our task force is collaborating with Ayinde’s family and relevant authorities to gather crucial evidence. We are also working to identify the specific ride-hailing platform used for the request," Azeez stated.

He further assured that efforts were being intensified to track down those responsible and ensure they face justice.

Union working on improved security measures

Beyond seeking justice for Ayinde, the union is also pushing for increased security for drivers operating within Lagos. Discussions are ongoing to introduce additional safety measures, including emergency response protocols and enhanced surveillance in high-risk locations.

"We are committed to ensuring the safety of our members and will continue advocating for better protection for app-based transporters. This unfortunate incident must serve as a wake-up call for authorities to strengthen security for drivers and commuters alike," Azeez added.

The union has pledged full support to Ayinde’s family and assured that they will receive necessary assistance during this difficult time.

Gang kill Uber driver in Lagos

Meanwhile, similar cases have raised concerns about driver safety in Lagos. According to a report by PUNCH, the Lagos State Police Command recently arrested a 21-year-old US returnee, David Segun, and three others for allegedly murdering an Uber driver in Obalende after luring him through a ride-hailing app.

Security agencies have been urged to intensify efforts to curb such violent crimes and bring perpetrators to justice.

Investigations into Ayinde’s case remain ongoing, with authorities working to track the suspects and prevent further attacks on e-hailing operators in the state.

Drunk driver kills four soldiers, injures other

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that No less than four soldiers reported died and several others sustained injuries after a suspected drunk driver rammed into them on Friday morning, January 31.

The military officers were attached to the Myoung Barracks in the Morocco area of Shomolu in Lagos.

Source: Legit.ng