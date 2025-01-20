"We’re Not Igbo": Rivers Group Declares, Strips New President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo of All Titles
- The group revoked Senator Azuta-Mbata's titles, claiming his role as Ohanaeze President conflicts with Ikwerre identity
- The CRP argued Ogbakor Ikwerre lacks authority to act, stating Azuta-Mbata represents Rivers State, not Igbo ethnicity
- Chief Emeh urged support, citing potential benefits for Rivers State and reaffirming Ikwerre's distinct identity
Port Harcourt, River state - The Ogbakor Ikwerre Cultural Organisation Worldwide has taken disciplinary action against Senator John Azuta Mbata, stripping him of all chieftaincy titles and recognitions previously bestowed upon him.
This decision follows his emergence as the President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, a pan-Igbo socio-cultural organization.
Eze Godspower Onuekwain, the President-General of Ogbakor Ikwerre, stated that Azuta-Mbata’s decision to contest and lead Ohanaeze Ndigbo contravened the collective identity and position of the Ikwerre ethnic nationality in Riverss state, Vanguard reported.
“By becoming the President-General of Ohanaeze Ndi Igbo, Senator Azuta-Mbata has willingly renounced his membership and identity of Ikwerre people.
“He is now regarded as a stranger in Ikwerre land, and barred from participating in any Iwhuruohna gatherings, meetings, or political representation,” said Onuekwain.
Onuekwain further emphasized that the action was taken to preserve the unique identity of the Ikwerre people, separate from Igbo ethnicity.
Opposition to the ban
In light of this action, another group, the Committee of Rivers Patriots (CRP) countered the move, asserting that Ogbakor Ikwerre lacks the authority to banish anyone, Leadership reported.
CRP President Engineer Datubo Georgewill, said:
“Membership of Ogbakor Ikwerre is voluntary. Senator Azuta Mbata contested for Ohanaeze Ndigbo leadership as a Rivers indigene, not under the platform of any cultural organization.”
The CRP further argued that the position of Ohanaeze Ndigbo President-General was zoned to Rivers State, making Azuta-Mbata’s leadership a reflection of state representation, not ethnic allegiance.
Prominent Ikwerre elder and former Rivers State Chief of Staff, Chief Emeh Glory Emeh, expressed a different perspective, calling for support for Senator Azuta-Mbata.
Wike orders fresh revocation as Shehu Sani, Uzodimma, 566 others lose Abuja lands, full list emerges
“Senator Mbata’s leadership in Ohanaeze Ndigbo does not diminish the Ikwerre identity,” said Emeh. “We should commend this development as it could bring benefits to Rivers State and Ikwerre land.”
Emeh recalled that other Ikwerre and Rivers State leaders had previously held roles in Ohanaeze Ndigbo, including Dr. Obi Wali and Chief Emma Aguma, without altering the ethnic identity of Ikwerre.
He commended Governor Siminalayi Fubara for his pragmatic approach to politics and called on the people of Rivers State to support Azuta-Mbata’s tenure.
“Let us leverage this opportunity for the development of Ikwerre land and Rivers State,” Emeh concluded.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Ezra Ukanwa (Editor) Ezra Ukanwa is a Reuters-certified journalist with over 5 years of professional experience. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Mass Communication from Anchor University, Lagos. Currently, he is the Politics and Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng, where he brings his expertise to provide incisive, impactful coverage of national events. Ezra was recognized as Best Campus Journalist at the Anchor University Communications Awards in 2019 and is also a Fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Management (NIM). Contact him at: ezra.ukanwa@corp.legit.ng or +2349036989944