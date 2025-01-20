The group revoked Senator Azuta-Mbata's titles, claiming his role as Ohanaeze President conflicts with Ikwerre identity

Port Harcourt, River state - The Ogbakor Ikwerre Cultural Organisation Worldwide has taken disciplinary action against Senator John Azuta Mbata, stripping him of all chieftaincy titles and recognitions previously bestowed upon him.

This decision follows his emergence as the President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, a pan-Igbo socio-cultural organization.

Eze Godspower Onuekwain, the President-General of Ogbakor Ikwerre, stated that Azuta-Mbata’s decision to contest and lead Ohanaeze Ndigbo contravened the collective identity and position of the Ikwerre ethnic nationality in Riverss state, Vanguard reported.

“By becoming the President-General of Ohanaeze Ndi Igbo, Senator Azuta-Mbata has willingly renounced his membership and identity of Ikwerre people.

“He is now regarded as a stranger in Ikwerre land, and barred from participating in any Iwhuruohna gatherings, meetings, or political representation,” said Onuekwain.

Onuekwain further emphasized that the action was taken to preserve the unique identity of the Ikwerre people, separate from Igbo ethnicity.

Opposition to the ban

In light of this action, another group, the Committee of Rivers Patriots (CRP) countered the move, asserting that Ogbakor Ikwerre lacks the authority to banish anyone, Leadership reported.

CRP President Engineer Datubo Georgewill, said:

“Membership of Ogbakor Ikwerre is voluntary. Senator Azuta Mbata contested for Ohanaeze Ndigbo leadership as a Rivers indigene, not under the platform of any cultural organization.”

The CRP further argued that the position of Ohanaeze Ndigbo President-General was zoned to Rivers State, making Azuta-Mbata’s leadership a reflection of state representation, not ethnic allegiance.

Prominent Ikwerre elder and former Rivers State Chief of Staff, Chief Emeh Glory Emeh, expressed a different perspective, calling for support for Senator Azuta-Mbata.

“Senator Mbata’s leadership in Ohanaeze Ndigbo does not diminish the Ikwerre identity,” said Emeh. “We should commend this development as it could bring benefits to Rivers State and Ikwerre land.”

Emeh recalled that other Ikwerre and Rivers State leaders had previously held roles in Ohanaeze Ndigbo, including Dr. Obi Wali and Chief Emma Aguma, without altering the ethnic identity of Ikwerre.

He commended Governor Siminalayi Fubara for his pragmatic approach to politics and called on the people of Rivers State to support Azuta-Mbata’s tenure.

“Let us leverage this opportunity for the development of Ikwerre land and Rivers State,” Emeh concluded.

