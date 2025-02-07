A Nigerian Army Brigadier General Abubakar Sadiq Aliyu has matched the record of the former Chief of Army Staff Lieutenant General KTJ Minimah

A Nigerian Army personnel, Brigadier General Abubakar Sadiq Aliyu, has reportedly jumped from a moving plane and landed safely. He was said to have used a parachute during the airborne training for the force in Kaduna.

As journalists were informed on Thursday, February 6, the Brigadier General would be the second general in the history of the Nigerian Army to demonstrate the skill of jumping from a moving plane.

Brigadier General Aliyu has become the second general to have jumped from a moving plane Photo Credit: @ZagazOlaMakama

According to Vanguard, he was said to have displayed remarkable bravery and leadership and achieved a historical feat, matching the record of the former chief of army staff, Lieutenant General KTJ Minimah.

Nigerian Army General who jumped from moving plane

Lieutenant General KTJ Minimah was reportedly the most senior army officer to have performed a parachute jump from a moving plane when he was the Commandant of the Nigerian Army School of Infantry.

According to the narrative, Brigadier General Aliyu's parachute jump goes beyond personal achievement; it is a demonstration of his commitment to the Nigerian Army's future. He was joined by cadets from the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA), who also made their first parachute jump. This moment marked the beginning of their careers as operatives of the Armed Forces of Nigeria.

The infantry general led from the front and reaffirmed the enduring ethics of the Nigerian Army, “No guts, no glory.” The moment was then described as a lesson in leadership beyond just an airborne jump.

What is the unforgettable thing Brig Gen Aliyu did?

Journalists were also told that the experience would be unforgettable for the cadets who jumped alongside him as it would instil confidence, courage and a deep understanding of true leadership.

The action of Brig Gen Aliyu embodies the Nigerian Army's spirit, where leaders not only issue orders but share in the triumphs and challenges of those they lead. His action would serve as a lasting inspiration and remind them that leadership is all about stepping forward into the unknown with those who will one day take up the positions of leaders. Brig Gen AS Aliyu’s historic jump was a great contribution to the Nigerian army's efforts in shaping future leaders.

See videos and photos here:

