Kaduna state - Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) Kaduna state has commenced application into the 77 Regular Course.

The NDA Registrar, OA Ogunleye, said eligible candidates must be at least 17 years old and not more than 21 years old as of August 2025 (the year of entry into the Academy).

Ogunleye said another requirement is that the candidate must be single without legal obligation to support any child or other individuals.

This was disclosed in a statement via the NDA X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @NDefenceAcademy.

Other requirements include a minimum of 5 ordinary level credits at GCE, SSCE (WAEC, NECO, NBAIS, and NABTEB) English language, Mathematics and

three other subjects that are relevant to the intended programme at not more than 2 sittings.

Interested candidates must not be less than 1.68 meters tall for males and 1.65 meters for females.

Candidates with awaiting results are not qualified to apply and only ordinary-level examination results of not more than 5 years old from the date of examination will be accepted.

The NDA registrar added that:

“Cadets upon admission into the Nigerian Defence Academy are full-time students and not employees in training.

“They shall not claim any form of right or engagement whatsoever as an employee of the institution or Federal Government of Nigeria upon dismissal or withdrawal from the Academy before commission as an officer.”

NDA course cut-off marks

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the NDA is a military university in Kaduna, established in 1964 to train officers for commissioning into one of the three Nigerian Armed Forces services—the Nigerian Army, Nigerian Navy, and Nigerian Air Force.

This post provides a comprehensive breakdown of the NDAs for the 2024/2025 admission period and other requirements.

The institution has two campuses located in Afaka and Ribadu. The institution offers 4 years of academic training and one year of military training. Before considering your application, check out NDA courses and cut-off marks to determine whether you qualify to join Nigeria’s leading military university.

