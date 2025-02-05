Ali Pate, Nigeria's health minister, claims citizens from the UK, US, and West Africa are increasingly seeking medical care in Nigeria

Pate announced a N12 billion investment in MRI equipment for six tertiary hospitals to improve Nigeria’s healthcare delivery and expand capacity

Nigerians on social media criticized Pate’s statements, questioning the credibility of the claim and highlighting discrepancies between government claims and the reality of healthcare conditions

Ali Pate, Nigeria’s coordinating minister of health and social welfare, has claimed that citizens from the United Kingdom, the United States, and the West African subregion are increasingly seeking medical care in Nigeria.

Speaking on Tuesday, February 4, after a Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting presided over by President Bola Tinubu, Pate stated that the government’s healthcare investments were beginning to yield positive results.

“People are now beginning to come from the subregion, and even from faraway places like the UK and the US, to receive quality healthcare in Nigeria,” he said.

The minister noted that despite the existing challenges, progress is being made in the healthcare sector, aligning with Tinubu’s vision for transformation.

FG approves N12bn for MRI equipment in tertiary hospitals

As part of efforts to boost healthcare delivery, Pate announced that the federal government has approved contracts to equip tertiary health facilities, including a N12 billion investment in Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) machines.

The beneficiaries of this investment include:

University of Uyo Teaching Hospital

Federal Medical Centre, Abeokuta

Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital, Osun

Federal Medical Centre, Keffi

Modibbo Adama University Teaching Hospital, Adamawa

Federal Teaching Hospital, Kebbi

“This investment in critical diagnostic infrastructure is part of a broader effort to expand Nigeria’s health system capacity, ensuring that our tertiary institutions can offer world-class medical services,” Pate stated.

Mixed Reactions Trail Minister’s claim

Following Pate’s remarks, Nigerians took to social media to express skepticism and outrage, questioning the credibility of his statements.

A user, @DailyJusticeAct, dismissed the claim, writing:

"Is this man a comedian or a minister? Why do these people lie pathologically?"

Another user, @NjaCoach, condemned the statement, saying:

"It shall never be well with these people. Shameless liars!"

@DonPee_Ogie compared Pate’s statement to serious criminal offenses in other countries, stating:

"This lie from Ali Pate is more serious than offenses that some countries punish by firing squad."

Others pointed out the contrast between government claims and reality. @SegunAK01 noted:

"While a few Nigerians return for treatment, they go to private hospitals, not government ones. Who will leave the UK or US to come to UCH, where there’s no power and water for days?"

Similarly, @BigBash4Ks mocked the claim, saying:

"The US President and UK Prime Minister now use Nigerian hospitals, while our president goes to France for medical care. How do these guys tell lies with a straight face?"

@iamOgeyDike also questioned the logic behind the claim:

"They say people come here for treatment, but they go abroad for their own medical care. Who’s fooling who?"

While the government insists that healthcare is improving, the public response suggests that many Nigerians remain unconvinced.

