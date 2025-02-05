The Federal Government has launched toll operations on the Abuja–Akwanga–Lafia–Makurdi Road to repay a $460.8 million loan from China Exim Bank

Toll fees range from N500 to N1,600, with exemptions for police and military vehicles, and discounts for frequent commercial road users

Revenue from toll collection will support loan repayment and road maintenance, ensuring sustainable infrastructure for Nigeria's transportation network

The Federal Government has commenced toll operations on the Abuja–Akwanga–Lafia–Makurdi Road corridor, fulfilling its commitment to repay the $460.8 million loan secured from the China Exim Bank for the road's rehabilitation and upgrade.

Motorists traveling along this 227.2km stretch will now be required to pay toll fees ranging from N500 for saloon cars to N1,600 for multi-axle vehicles.

Tolling revenues to be used for loan payment

However, police and military vehicles will be exempt to ensure smooth security operations.

The project, divided into four tolling sections at Keffi, Akwanga, Lafia, and Makurdi, was funded primarily through a preferential credit loan from the China Exim Bank, covering 85 per cent of the total $542 million cost.

The Federal Government agreed to introduce tolling as a revenue source to support loan repayment and future maintenance.

At the Garaku Toll Station in Nasarawa state, Minister of Works David Umahi, represented by Minister of State for Works Bello Goronyo, emphasized the government's strategy to ensure sustainable road maintenance through structured funding mechanisms.

He stated that revenue generated from toll collections would be channeled into maintaining federal roads across the country.

In 2023, the Federal Government finalized a 25-year "Operate and Maintain" concession agreement with China Harbour Operations and Maintenance Company Limited, in partnership with Catamaran Nigeria Limited, to oversee the road's functionality.

Umahi described the highway as a key economic and social transport route, playing a crucial role in connecting Nigeria’s central and northern regions.

He further noted that the tolling initiative marks a strategic step toward building an efficient and well-maintained road infrastructure network.

FG announces toll charges for different vehicles

The toll fee schedule, officially gazetted, outlines that SUVs and jeeps will be charged N800, minibuses N1,000, and multi-axle vehicles N1,600.

Frequent users, such as commercial light vehicle operators, will receive a 50 per cent discount, while motorcycles, tricycles, and other small transport modes catering to vulnerable populations will be exempt.

Governor of Nasarawa State, Abdullahi Sule, represented by his deputy, Dr. Emmanuel Akabe, expressed appreciation to the Federal Government for completing the road and encouraged public cooperation for the project's success.

Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Works, Folorunsho Adebiyi, underlined the critical role of road infrastructure in Nigeria, pointing out that roads remain the most widely used mode of transport.

He explained that while air travel is faster, it is accessible to only a small fraction of the population.

