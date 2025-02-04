Nigerian banks have an ongoing promo that gives customers a chance to win cash and gift vouchers

Already several customers have emerged as millionaires with many others planned for the months ahead

The banks want to deepen financial inclusion and encourage savings, especially among Nigerians in rural and semi-urban areas

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of business journalism experience with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

Over 1,000 Nigerian bank customers have benefited from the savings reward promotions of three leading commercial banks.

The banks are Parallax Bank, First City Monument Bank (FCMB), and Ecobank of Nigeria.

Banks share millions to customers Photo credit: Bloomberg/contributor

Source: Getty Images

The three banks have been running a promotion, which they say will encourage financial discipline while rewarding loyalty.

Parallex Bank rewards 134 customers

Parallex Bank recently concluded the third edition of its Save and Win Promo Live Draw, during which 134 lucky customers received cash prizes, Punch reports.

The event, witnessed by representatives of the National Lottery Regulatory Commission, saw the bank distribute millions of naira across the country.

Speaking at the event, Abdulazeez Arogundade, head of products at Parallex Bank, said the initiative, which began in August 2024, was designed to promote a savings culture among Nigerians.

Customers who save at least N10,000 monthly qualify for a chance to win N1 million.

FCMB creates 4 new millionaires

First City Monument Bank (FCMB) is also making waves with its Millionaire Promo Season 10, where four customers recently won N1 million each, while 900 others received cash prizes of up to N50,000.

Aliyu, one of the winners, expressed gratitude, stating, “Winning this money is a real blessing. I will invest it back into my farm.”

To qualify, customers must increase their account balance by at least N10,000 and maintain it for 30 days. Each additional N10,000 boosts their chances of winning.

The FCMB promo runs until September 2025 and is open to new and existing savings account holders.

Ecobank N42m

Ecobank Nigeria has also joined the savings reward spree, with over 500 customers winning a total of N42 million in its Super Reward ‘Millionaire Geng Promo', DailyTrust reports.

At the grand finale held at the bank’s headquarters in Lagos, 520 customers won N50,000 each, 16 customers received N500,000 each, and four grand prize winners took home N2 million each.

Speaking at the event, Adeola Ogunyemi, Head of Consumer Banking at Ecobank, emphasised that the initiative aims to deepen financial inclusion and encourage savings, especially among Nigerians in rural and semi-urban areas.

Ogunyemi stated:

“No matter how much you earn, it’s never enough. You must discipline yourself to save. This promo has helped many people realize the importance of setting money aside."

