The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) has set an ambitious target of N25.2 trillion in revenue collection for 2025

The development comes after a record-breaking N21.6 trillion in revenue collection achieved by the service in 2024

The agency, led by Zaach Adedeji, pledged to transform tax administration in Nigeria during the FIRS retreat

Legit.ng’s Pascal Oparada has reported on tech, energy, stocks, investment and the economy for over a decade.

The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) has set a bold revenue target of N25.2 trillion for 2025, following a record-breaking N21.6 trillion collection in 2024.

FIRS's Executive Chairman, Zacch Adedeji, reaffirmed his commitment to transforming tax administration in Nigeria during the agency’s recently concluded Strategic Management Retreat.

Zacch Adedeji-led FIRS aims for the sky after a record-breaking 2024 Credit: FIRS

Source: Facebook

Adedeji’s ambitious goal for FIRS

The retreat, themed Reimagining Tax Administration for Equity and Economic Growth, convened key government, private sector stakeholders, and professional organisations to review FIRS' strategic direction.

According to tax analyst Arabinrin Aderonke, the event underscored Adedeji’s vision for a more efficient and taxpayer-friendly system.

“One thing is clear: Dr. Zacch Adedeji is not here to play. From day one, he came in with a plan, a vision, and a determination to make taxation work better for Nigerians,” Aderonke stated.

A key highlight of the retreat was the introduction of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for FIRS field offices. The SOPs aim to eliminate inconsistencies, clarify roles, and streamline service delivery.

“There is no more guesswork at the agency. These new procedures are designed to close policy gaps and bring much-needed efficiency,” Aderonke noted.

FIRS aims to use tax for national development

Beyond revenue generation, the overarching goal is to ensure taxation is a tool for national development rather than a burden. Adedeji’s reforms seek to foster economic growth by simplifying tax processes and making compliance easier for businesses and individuals alike.

The tax chief has urged Nigerians to play their part by complying with tax obligations and engaging with FIRS for clarifications. “With simpler tax processes now in place, Nigerians should take advantage of available channels to seek guidance and ensure compliance,” Aderonke advised.

Under Adedeji’s leadership, FIRS is pushing past traditional revenue collection methods, aiming for a progressive tax system that supports national development. “Real change, not empty promises, is what his leadership is about. He is breaking barriers, simplifying processes, and ensuring that taxes become a tool for advancement,” Aderonke remarked.

With a focused leadership and a dedicated team, 2025 is poised to be a transformative year for Nigeria’s tax system. “The ball has been set rolling, and there’s no turning back,” Aderonke concluded.

FIRS Rakes in N5.5 trillion in tax revenue in 6 months

Legit.ng earlier reported that the FIRS collected a total tax revenue of N5.5 trillion from January to June 2023.

Legit.ng earlier reported that FIRS set a new record after collecting over N10 trillion in revenue in 2022. It was the first time the revenue agency crossed the N10 trillion mark in tax revenue collection.

The agency's realisation of this feat is coming although Nigerians have been plagued by several economic hardships in the course of the six months including naira scarcity, inflation, fuel subsidy removal and high petrol prices.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng