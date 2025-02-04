Ohanaeze Ndigbo President-General, Senator John Azuta-Mbata, insists he will never deny his Igbo ancestry, dismissing criticisms as baseless

He emphasizes the need for the Igbo to engage at the national level, stating that true political influence is shaped in Abuja

Elders and Ohanaeze leaders commend Azuta-Mbata's leadership, reaffirming their support for Governor Siminalayi Fubara

Port Hacourt, Rivers state - The President-General of the apex Igbo socio-political organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Senator John Azuta-Mbata, has firmly stated that nothing will make him deny his Igbo identity. Addressing criticisms against him, he dismissed them as baseless and rooted in misunderstanding.

Speaking on Monday during a courtesy visit by the Opobo Elder Statesmen-4-Sim in Port Harcourt, Azuta-Mbata reaffirmed his commitment to supporting Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara while also upholding the principles of inclusivity and unity.

Defending Ancestry Amidst Criticism

Azuta-Mbata addressed concerns raised by certain Rivers groups and political figures, asserting that his Igbo ancestry is indisputable.

“Some people say they are from Benin, that their ancestry is Benin.

"And I say, that’s fine. Let’s go there. We say that we have a relationship with the Igbo. I’m not going to deny my Igbo identity,” he said.

As reported by The Punch, dismissing the criticisms, he added,

“Anyhow you like, talk from now till tomorrow; I’m not going to deny my ancestry. We are related. Why are you shouting me down? I bet you these things (criticisms) will just naturally die down.”

Political Inclusivity and National Influence

Highlighting the need for the Igbo to remain politically relevant, Azuta-Mbata stressed the importance of engagement at the national level.

“We must operate at the highest stage of this Nigerian project. We have to be able to access the powers that be.

“Politics is played from Abuja and not here. It’s when they finish from Abuja that they come here. I won’t say everything today. A word, they say, is enough for the wise," he noted.

Support from Opobo Elders and Ohanaeze Ndigbo

Earlier in the meeting, the Chairman of Opobo Elder Statesmen-4-Sim, Edwin Cockeye-Brown, congratulated Azuta-Mbata on his electoral victory and praised his steadfast support for Governor Fubara, particularly during the attempted impeachment crisis, Vanguard reported.

In a similar vein, Rivers State Chairman of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Livingstone Wechie, described the visit as a historic moment that affirmed Azuta-Mbata’s leadership over the global Igbo community.

“Today, we have the tallest Ikwerre son, both in height and stature, to be given this task to lead more than 100 million Ndigbo all over the world,” Wechie stated.

He further referenced Azuta-Mbata’s journey, remarking,

“This is the stone that the builders rejected, now the chief cornerstone.” Wechie reaffirmed the unwavering support of Ohanaeze Ndigbo for Governor Fubara and his administration.

