The Court of Appeal in Abuja upheld the proscription of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) as a terrorist organization, reaffirming the Federal High Court's earlier ruling

The court dismissed IPOB's appeal, stating that the Federal Government acted lawfully in declaring the group illegal due to its activities threatening national security

IPOB's appeal, which claimed the proscription was unjust and misrepresented facts, was rejected by the appellate court, which found no merit in their arguments

FCT, Abuja – The Court of Appeal in Abuja has reaffirmed the proscription of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) as a terrorist organization.

In a unanimous decision by a three-member panel led by Justice Hamma Barka, the appellate court upheld the earlier judgment of the Federal High Court in Abuja.

Appeal court has affirmed the proscription of IPOB as a terrorist organisation. Photo credit: SOPA Images/@enenslink

Source: UGC

Court: FG acted lawfully

The court stated that it found no reason to overturn the order obtained by the Federal Government against the group, as reported by The Cable.

According to the court, the federal government "acted lawfully" in proscribing the organization, whose activities "threatened the nation’s security and continued existence."

All issues raised against the IPOB were resolved against them, and their appeal was dismissed for lack of merit, Vanguard reported.

IPOB: Background of the proscription

The late former Chief Judge of the federal high court, Justice Abdul Abdu-Kafarati, initially outlawed IPOB's activities in Nigeria on September 15, 2017.

This proscription order followed an ex-parte motion filed by the then Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami, SAN, on behalf of the federal government.

Justice Kafarati declared all activities of the group, particularly in the South-east and South-south regions, as illegal, and restrained any person or group from participating in them.

He also directed the AGF to publish the proscription order in the official gazette and two national dailies.

IPOB's challenges and appeals

On January 22, 2018, the court dismissed a motion filed by IPOB challenging the legal validity of the proscription order, which it claimed was obtained surreptitiously by the AGF.

Dissatisfied with these decisions, IPOB approached the appellate court.

In their appeal, marked FHC/CA/A/214/2018, filed through their legal team led by Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Mr. Chukwuma-Machukwu Umeh, IPOB urged the appellate court to set aside the high court's ruling.

They alleged that the then AGF "suppressed and misrepresented facts" in his affidavit evidence, and maintained that the proscription order was tantamount to declaring over 30 million Nigerians of Igbo extraction as terrorists.

The Court of Appeal rejected these arguments and upheld the proscription.

Nnamdi Kanu: High Court rejects IPOB leader’s bail request

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the federal high court, Abuja, on Monday, May 20, dismissed a fresh application the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, filed to be released on bail.

The court took the decision pending the determination of the treasonable felony charge the federal government preferred against Kanu.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng