Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 7 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

FCT, Abuja - Former Kaduna Central senator, Shehu Sani, has sent a message to Nigerians hiding from President Donald Trump’s mass deportation in the United States of America (USA).

Sani said Nigerians hiding from Trump’s deportation should just humbly come back home.

Shehu Sani says Nigerians from Trump’s deportation should just come back home. Photo credit: @ShehuSani/@realDonaldTrump

He gave the advice via his X handle @ShehuSani on Sunday, February 2, 2025.

“Nigerians in the US hiding from Trump’s deportation should just humbly come back home.”

Legit.ng recalls that Sani described Trump’s mass deportation policy of undocumented immigrants in the US as hypocritical and morally wrong.

The former federal lawmaker said the white population in the United States were historically ‘undocumented’ immigrants.

Nigerians react to Trump's deportation

Legit.ng compiled some reactions from Nigerians about Donald Trump's deportation of undocumented immigrants in US.

Onikoyi Esho  @CallMeHabeeb

And do what exactly? 🤷🏻‍♂️

Agbalaka 🏹@CroBender

So they will be kidnapped by released repentant terrorists.

ben samuel @flourish007

Good advice, but what's exactly on the table for them back home, sir?

Chubie_Ujah @XtremelifeM

But they saw this coming…did they think Trump was bluffing?

Precious ❤️ 🇳🇬 @otakerioghenero

Come back home to do what?

Those at home what are they doing?

Nothing just nothing.

Ugochukwu @ugochukwu_cugo

Mr Senator I hope you know the shame and the huge amount of money they spent in going there Which they have not recovered?

Daily Justice (Nuclear ☢️ Powered) @DailyJusticeAct

You mean those who have fund for air ticket?

They need to be rescued..

Maybe they should be sent NN zamazima ship to evacuate them.

FAB 🇺🇸 @EngrFAB

There is no home to go back too , I don’t blame them for hanging around, who’s gonna leave this heaven and go back to the HELL you politicians have made Nigeria ?🇳🇬.

Lekan Adeosun @LekanAdeosun2

For some of them, coming home is not an option except if they're deported. They won't consider coming because they don't have anything to show for their years of living abroad.

HardBill @JoshuaSorshima

Lot of them really want to but the lack of safe esteemed, the shame back home and also some can't afford flights tickets now, so the issue of humble coming back is out at least for now.

EKVU @iamEKVU

Returning home is a personal decision, but let’s not act like the system back home makes it easy for everyone. People migrate for survival, not for fun. Instead of mocking them, let’s focus on making Nigeria a place they’d want to return to.

Aghom Friday @aghom_friday

Nigeria leaders has no good plans for their citizens. Where is the social welfare for the citizenry. A country were leaders use their citizens to make money.

TUWA, Samson Kayode @TuwaSamson

So that you can share them the latest transistor radios?

FG reacts to Trump's plan to deport Nigerians

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's Federal Government said it is ready to welcome deported Nigerians from the United States of America.

The administration has already set up an inter-agency committee for deported Nigerians amid President Donald Trump's crackdown.

This was confirmed by Abdur-Rahman Balogun, the Director of Media and Corporate Affairs of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission.

