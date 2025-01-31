The NSCIA has condemned the dissolution of a Shariah arbitration panel in Ado Ekiti, calling it an infringement on religious rights

The Ekiti State government and the Ewi of Ado Ekiti opposed the panel, citing legal and social concerns over potential religious conflicts

The NSCIA insists that Shariah arbitration is constitutionally valid and accuses authorities of intolerance against Muslim religious practices

The Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) has expressed strong disapproval of the recent controversy surrounding the dissolution of a Shariah arbitration panel in Ado Ekiti, the capital of Ekiti State.

The council, led by the Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar, condemned the backlash as unwarranted and asserted that Muslims should be allowed to practice their religion freely in all parts of the country.

Monarch disbands Shariah panel

The controversy erupted when reports emerged that a Shariah panel had convened at the Central Mosque in Ado-Ekiti. In response, the traditional ruler of the town, the Ewi of Ado Ekiti, Oba Adeyemo Adejugbe, met with Muslim leaders alongside his council of chiefs and other stakeholders.

Following the discussions, Oba Adejugbe ordered the immediate dissolution of the panel, citing concerns about peace and social harmony.

Oba Adejugbe explained that while the committee was formed with the intention of settling disputes internally within the Muslim community, it was necessary to disband it due to prevailing sensitivities.

He stated that if such a committee were permitted, other religious groups might seek to establish similar structures, potentially leading to discord within the community.

The Chief Imam of Ado-Ekiti, Kewulere, acknowledged setting up the committee but insisted that it was merely intended to mediate a marriage dispute, with no ulterior motives.

State government opposes Islamic judiciary panel

The state government also weighed in on the issue. Ekiti State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Dayo Apata (SAN), asserted that the legal framework of the state does not recognize a Shariah Court or an arbitration panel of such nature.

He clarified that legal disputes involving Islamic, Christian, and traditional marriages are already addressed through the established legal structures, including Customary Courts and the High Court.

Apata stressed that arbitration and mediation fall under quasi-judicial matters regulated by law and warned against any actions that could disrupt the peace in the state.

Sultan's NSCIA kicks back

However, the NSCIA pushed back against this stance, describing it as part of a broader pattern of intolerance toward Muslims in the southwestern region of Nigeria.

In a statement signed by its deputy national legal adviser, Haroun Eze, the council pointed out that similar resistance was faced in Oyo State, where plans to establish a Shariah panel were indefinitely postponed due to public opposition.

The NSCIA argued that the arbitration panel was a voluntary initiative meant to fill a gap in the legal system, particularly given the absence of Shariah Courts in the southwestern states.

The council noted that the Nigerian Constitution allows for the establishment of a Shariah Court of Appeal and contended that denying Muslims this right was a clear violation of their religious freedoms.

Furthermore, the council lamented that Muslim students in the region continue to face restrictions on wearing the hijab despite a Supreme Court ruling in their favor.

It urged governors and traditional authorities in the South-West to uphold the constitutional rights of Muslims and ensure that they are allowed to practice their faith without hindrance.

CAN states position on Sharia panel

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Christian and traditional leaders across the South-West oppose the establishment of shari’a arbitration panels by Muslim groups.

Critics argue that shari’a panels threaten secularism and cultural harmony in a region known for religious diversity and coexistence.

Proponents of the panels claim they are constitutional and voluntary, emphasizing their use for intra-Muslim arbitration only.

