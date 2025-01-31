Civil society groups under the Concerned Citizens for Justice and Rule of Law have expressed strong support for IGP Kayode Egbetokun, commending his leadership in tackling crime and national security

The group criticized activist Omoyele Sowore for allegedly spreading misinformation and attempting to undermine Nigeria’s security efforts, calling him an "agent of destabilization"

The group highlighted Egbetokun’s achievements in reducing violent crimes and strengthening community policing, dismissing Sowore’s criticisms as an orchestrated distraction

Civil society organizations under the umbrella of Concerned Citizens for Justice and Rule of Law have expressed strong support for Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kayode Egbetokun, commending his leadership in tackling crime and ensuring national security.

At a press conference on Friday, January 31, the group criticized activist and journalist Omoyele Sowore for what they described as baseless attacks against the IGP, accusing him of spreading misinformation to undermine Nigeria’s security efforts.

CSOs tackle Omoyele Sowore over criticism of IGP. Photo credit: Original

Source: Original

Sowore accused of misinformation and destabilization

The group's spokesperson, Comrade Kabir Matazu, accused Sowore of being an agent of misinformation, claiming that his criticisms are part of a well-orchestrated campaign to distract from the successes of the Nigerian police under IGP Egbetokun’s leadership, Vanguard reported.

"We take this moment to also condemn in its entirety the baseless and malicious attacks being launched against the IGP by Omoyele Sowore, a well-known agent of misinformation.

"Nevertheless, let it be known that Nigeria is not a playground for anarchists, and the rule of law will always prevail over the antics of mischief-makers like Sowore."

Commending the IGP’s Reforms

Matazu praised the IGP’s leadership for implementing strategic reforms in the police that have led to a marked reduction in violent crimes such as kidnappings, armed robbery, and terrorism-related incidents.

"Undoubtedly, the IGP has brought a new era of professionalism and effectiveness to the Nigeria Police Force.

"Unlike some who blow their own trumpets at the slightest achievement, IGP Egbetokun has quietly and meticulously implemented strategic reforms that have significantly curbed crime" the group said.

He also noted that community policing initiatives under the IGP’s administration have strengthened trust between law enforcement and citizens, improving intelligence gathering and security responses, The Punch reported.

The group described Sowore as a "professional protest organizer, an agent of destabilization, and a mouthpiece for those who wish to keep Nigeria in perpetual crisis."

They accused him of inciting anarchy and misleading the public through his online platform, Sahara Reporters.

The group further claimed that Sowore's persistent attacks on Nigeria’s security institutions are part of a broader agenda to weaken the country’s institutions and make it easier for foreign sponsors to control the national narrative.

"Sowore's willingness to sell out the country for personal gain is evident in his desperate attempts to paint the IGP, and by extension, Nigeria's law enforcement agencies, in a bad light," Matazu added.

The Concerned Citizens for Justice and Rule of Law urged Nigerians not to be swayed by what they called Sowore’s "antics," emphasizing that he is fighting for his own interests rather than the people’s welfare.

Yusuf, Sowore's arrests: Atiku slams APC, PDP

Previously, Legit.ng reported that former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has sharply criticized the All Progressives Congress (APC) and President Bola Tinubu's administration for what he describes as a 'concerted campaign to silence dissenting voices' in Nigeria.

Atiku’s comments come on the heels of the recent arrests of prominent opposition figures, including activist and journalist Omoyele Sowore, and Professor Usman Yusuf, a vocal critic of the current government.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng