United States, Washington DC - The United States immigration authorities have been given the go-ahead to arrest migrants at schools, churches, and hospitals across the country.

This was after President Donald Trump overturned policies banning immigration enforcement from so-called “sensitive areas”.

As reported by The Guardian, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (Ice) and Customs and Border Protection were restricted from arresting in sensitive areas” for more than a decade.

The US Department of Homeland Security oversees both agencies – Ice and Customs and Border Protection.

Benjamine Huffman, the acting secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, made this known in a statement.

“Criminals will no longer be able to hide in America’s schools and churches to avoid arrest.

“The Trump Administration will not tie the hands of our brave law enforcement, and instead trusts them to use common sense,”

Huffman issued the second directive authorizing the US Ice to quickly deport any undocumented person arrested, who can’t prove they have been here continuously for more than two years.

This directive reinstates with immediate effect so-called “expedited removal” nationwide.

Trump’s border czar, Tom Homan, said immigration agents would arrest and deport undocumented people.

Homan disclosed this during an interview late on Monday, January 20.

“They’re going to do it throughout the country. We have offices throughout the country, and every Ice officer is going to be out there and enforce the law starting tomorrow morning,”

The Center for Law and Social Policy warned that the Trump administration’s move to allow arrests at sensitive locations would have harmful effects.

The Episcopal Bishop of Washington, Mariann Edgar Budde, appealed directly to Trump to “have mercy upon” immigrants during an inaugural prayer service sermon on Tuesday, January 21.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Trump initiated a comprehensive immigration crackdown, tasking the U.S. military with bolstering border security and issuing a broad ban on asylum.

Declaring illegal immigration a national emergency, Trump ordered the Pentagon to support border wall construction and migrant transportation.

The American Civil Liberties Union filed a federal court challenge, arguing that Trump's decision to end the CBP One program removed the only avenue to asylum at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Trump opens up on plan for mass deportations

Legit.ng also reported that Trump confirmed his plan to embark on mass deportations of migrants without legal permission.

The 78-year-old Trump said he would declare a national emergency and use the military for mass deportations.

Trump has vowed to launch the largest deportation program in American history as soon as he assumed office.

