BUA Group has alerted the public about fraudulent reports on social media claiming the company is distributing N500,000

The fraudulent advert, which used the picture of BUA's Chairman, Abdul Samad Rabiu, the company said is a fake

Nigerians have been urged to make reports to law enforcement agencies and remain vigilant to avoid falling victim

The BUA Group has issued a public warning regarding a scam circulating on various platforms, falsely claiming that the company is distributing N500,000 grants to 3 million businesses.

In a statement shared on X, BUA Group denied involvement in such schemes, urging Nigerians to remain vigilant and avoid falling victim.

BUA Group further advised the public to report suspicious pages or activities related to such scams to law enforcement agencies.

The statement reads:

"Scam alert! Beware of scammers and do not fall for any fraud purporting to be from BUA Group, BUA Foundation, ASR Africa, or any BUA company.

"BUA will not be liable for any losses suffered by anyone who falls prey to these fraudulent schemes.

"All grants in relation to our Executive Chairman, Abdul Samad Rabiu, are coordinated and executed under the Abdul Samad Rabiu Africa Initiative (ASR Africa) – the philanthropic initiative of the Founder & Chairman of BUA Group.

"The public is advised to report any such scams and pages to the appropriate law enforcement agencies. For further inquiries, visit our website: http://buagroup.com or http://asrafrica.org. You can also email complaints@buagroup.com or reach us via our social media platforms."

Dangote refinery denies employment drive

This is not the first time fraudulent individuals have targeted reputable organisations to deceive unsuspecting Nigerians.

The Dangote group was recently forced to debunk a purported recruitment drive at the refinery

In a letter written on what appeared to be the company's official letterhead and addressed to the general public, Nigerians interested in joining the firm were asked to send in the names of candidates who should not be more than 30 years old for employment.

The letter also attached a link via which candidates could send in their application letters. The purported employment drive by Dangote Refinery immediately sent social media in Nigeria into a frenzy.

However, in response to Legit.ng, Dangote Refinery's management said no such employment is ongoing at the refinery.

The management described the employment as fake and warned Nigerians to be wary of unscrupulous people who prey on the public's ignorance and exploit desperate persons.

Woman sends N1.3bn to yahoo boy

Legit.ng reported that A 53-year-old French woman named Anne said she was tricked into sending £697,000 (approximately N1.3bn) to someone pretending to be a Hollywood actor, Brad Pitt.

The woman said she got a message from another account posing as the actor himself.

She shared how the scammer used AI-generated images and videos to trick her of her hard-earned money.

