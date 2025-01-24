A 20-feet container-laden truck crushed a Lexus Jeep near Toyota bus stop on the Apapa-Oshodi expressway in Lagos on January 22, but the couple inside survived unscathed

Emergency responders, including sympathizers and firefighters, quickly rescued the couple after one of the truck's containers fell onto their car, with trauma care provided afterward

The wreckage was cleared from the highway by LASEMA and LASTMA, while calls for stricter safety measures on container transportation continue due to frequent accidents in Lagos

Apapa-Oshodi, Lagos state - A shocking accident occurred on Wednesday evening, January 22, near the Toyota bus stop on the Apapa-Oshodi expressway in Lagos, as a 20-feet container-laden truck crushed a Lexus Jeep. Remarkably, the couple inside the car survived the ordeal unscathed.

In a statement issued Thursday, January 23, Margaret Adeseye, the Director of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, described the incident as a near-tragedy.

Couple escapes death after tanker falls on their car in Lagos. Photo credit: @LagosRescue

“A male adult of about 45 years old and a female adult of about 37 years old (both names withheld) were rescued from the jaw of death by the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service,” Adeseye revealed.

She explained that one of the two containers on the truck fell onto the rear of the car, prompting immediate action from emergency responders.

"Sympathisers initially came to their aid before firefighters successfully rescued them from the wreckage unhurt."

Trauma care and road clearance

Following their rescue, the couple and the truck driver were sent for trauma therapy to ensure their physical and psychological well-being, The Cable reported.

Adeseye also confirmed that the wreckage of the car and truck had been cleared from the busy highway.

She added:

“The remains of the vehicles had been cleared off the path of the highway by LASEMA after men of LASTMA cleared the ensuing traffic backlog with the support of the Nigeria Police from the Ilasamaja Division who had since brought the operations into conclusion.”

See video and photos here:

Accidents involving container-laden trucks have become a frequent concern in Lagos, Nigeria's bustling commercial capital.

In a similar incident last November, a 40-feet container fell on a car in the Mile 2 area, sparking renewed calls for stricter regulations on container transportation.

While this latest incident ended miraculously, it highlights the urgent need for improved safety measures to prevent future occurrences.

