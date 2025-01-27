Suspected bandits armed with AK-47 rifles abducted Adefija Michael Akinropo, his wife, son, and elder brother in a midnight raid on their home in Kubwa, Abuja

The attackers also invaded a nearby house housing a poultry farm, abducting a man and injuring his wife, leaving residents in fear of escalating insecurity

While police visited the scene, no updates on the abductees’ whereabouts have been provided, prompting calls from distressed residents for urgent government intervention to restore safety

Kubwa, Abuja - The Chikakore area of Kubwa in the Bwari Area Council, Federal Capital Territory, was thrown into chaos when suspected kidnappers stormed the community in the early hours of Monday.

Armed with AK-47 rifles, the bandits, numbering about 30, targeted the residence of Adefija Michael Akinropo, abducting him, his wife, son, and elder brother.

A local resident, who spoke under anonymity, described the incident:

"They came around midnight, heavily armed and organized. They went straight to Michael’s house and took the entire family. The whole neighborhood is still in shock."

Bandits target poultry farmer

After abducting the Akinropo family, the kidnappers moved to another house within the community, which doubles as a poultry farm, Daily Trust reported.

A man was kidnapped from the building, and his wife was injured during the raid.

Another resident, who witnessed the events, lamented the increasing insecurity in the area:

"We are no longer safe in our homes. They came prepared, and we couldn't do anything to stop them. Even the injured wife is traumatized."

Police react amid uncertainty

Officers from the Byazin Police Station reportedly visited the scene shortly after the incident. However, no updates have been provided regarding the kidnappers' demands or the victims' whereabouts, Leadership reported.

When contacted, FCT Police Public Relations Officer, Superintendent Josephine Adeh, said:

"I’m on my way to the office and will provide details once I have them."

As of the time of filing this report, no further information had been made available.

Community pleads for action

Residents of Chikakore are calling on security agencies to increase patrols and ensure the safe return of the abducted victims.

A local community leader, visibly distressed, stated:

"This is not the first time we are facing such an attack. We need help. The government must act swiftly to stop these bandits from tearing our community apart."

The incident has left Chikakore residents living in fear, with many questioning the state of security in the nation’s capital.

