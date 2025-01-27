Australia has opened its doors to skilled workers in several high-demand occupations for foreigners

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of business journalism experience with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

The Australian government has opened a series of work visa opportunities as it targets skilled professionals from around the world, including Nigeria.

There are opportunities but interested skilled Nigerians will have to fit into the Australia Core Skills Occupation List (CSOL).

The list of occupations in the CSOL provides a clear pathway for skilled workers to secure sponsorship and temporary visas through the Skills in Demand (SID) visa program.

There are over 456 jobs listed which reflects the country’s dynamic job market and addresses skills gaps as they arise.

Some of the key sectors in high demand include:

Healthcare: The demand for healthcare professionals remains high, with roles including registered nurses, general practitioners, and medical specialists in critical need.

Engineering: Various engineering fields are experiencing growth, with civil, mechanical, electrical, and mining engineers required for a range of infrastructure and industrial projects.

Technology: As technology continues to evolve, there is a strong demand for ICT business analysts, software engineers, and data scientists to drive innovation and growth in the tech sector.

Education: Teachers across all levels—early childhood, primary, secondary, and vocational education—are essential to meet the needs of Australia’s growing student population.

Trades: Skilled tradespeople, such as electricians, plumbers, and carpenters, are continually sought after to support the country’s thriving construction and services sectors.

Other Professions: There is also a strong demand for finance professionals, including accountants, and hospitality workers, especially chefs, to support the diverse needs of Australia’s economy.

In addition to the sectors mentioned, there are also exciting career opportunities in fields such as aged care, renewable energy, and fintech.

Key Benefits of Australia (SID) visa program.

Flexibility: It offers a stay of up to 4 years, or 5 years for Hong Kong passport holders.

Pathway to residency: The visa provides a potential route to permanent residency for skilled workers employed by an approved Australian employer.

Simplified application process: Compared to previous visa options, the SID visa requires only one year of relevant work experience for many roles, making the application process easier.

Streamlined occupation list: The Core Skills Occupation List (CSOL) replaces older lists, simplifying the visa process for both workers and employers.

Requirements to qualify

Salary requirement: Applicants must earn a minimum of AUD 73,150 per year to qualify which is about N70.2 million.

Eligibility: Applicants must have a listed occupation on the CSOL, at least one year of relevant work experience, and meet the English language requirements unless exempt.

Advise on how to apply for the Australian job market

For those looking to apply for jobs in Australia, experts recommend taking the following steps:

Research: Check what qualifications and skills are needed for your job by using the ANZSCO classification system.

Explore Visa options: Look into visa types, like the Skills in Demand (SID) visa or Essential Skills Stream, to find the one that fits you best.

Highlight Experience: Include any Australian work experience or qualifications in your application to improve your chances.

