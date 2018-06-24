How to make whitening black soap at home? Step-by-step guide

African half-caste whitening black soap, also known by its numerous local names such as ncha nkota, sabulun salo, and ose dudu, is a soap of West African origin. It is primarily made from the ash of various African plants and dried banana peels, resulting in its characteristic dark colour. Contrary to what the name suggests, black soap is not actually black but a dark shade of brown. Since the product has recently become immensely popular, figuring out how to make whitening black soap can come in quite handy.

Bars of Afrian black soap. Photo: @rawafricanblacksoap

Source: Instagram

How do you make homemade whitening soap? The process and ingredients used to make black soap vary from one country to another. The most common ones are plantain skin ash, burnt cocoa pod ash, and kernel oil. Popular additives include camwood tree ash, lime, raw shea, and aloe vera.

How to make whitening black soap

Here is how to make organic lightening soap in Nigeria.

Recipe 1

Bars of black soap. Photo: @african_black_soapi

Source: Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Here are the equipment and ingredients for 7 days whitening black soap.

1 tbsp of coconut oil

1 tbsp of powdered sandalwood

2 tbsp of powdered milk

2 tbsp of powdered oatmeal

2 tbsp of shea butter

Eight banana peels

2 tbsp of turmeric powder

4 tbsp of raw honey

5 tbsp of powdered orange peel

50ml of fresh lemon juice

Lukewarm rice water

Equipment

Mortar and pestle

Measuring scales and a measuring spoon

Several bowls

Procedure

Here is how to make half caste whitening black soap at home.

Place the banana peels on an open grill or bake them in an oven until they are completely roasted. Crush the peels into a powder and put them in a bowl. Pour the rice water into a cooking pot and warm it. Pour the water into a mortar. Add turmeric, banana peel powder, orange peel powder, sandalwood powder, and milk. Pound everything thoroughly until well blended. Add the rest of the ingredients, making sure to pour in the lemon juice last. Stir the mixture thoroughly until it turns smooth and even. Feel free to add some water if it comes out too thick. Pour the resulting mixture into a container, cover it, and leave it to dry. This will take about 48 hours. Once it's dried, cut it into pieces of your desired size and let them sit for about five days. After five days, your black soap will be ready for use.

Recipe 2

Here is another recipe you can use to make whitening black soap.

Homemade extra whitening soap ingredients

Here is a quick look at the ingredients.

Ripe banana peels or 1 cup of camwood ash

2 cups of water

1 cup of shea butter

1 cup of olive oil

1 cup of coconut oil

½ cup of sunflower oil

I cup avocado oil

Procedure

Once you have the ingredients for whitening black soap ready, follow the steps below.

Ensure your banana peels are completely dry. You can do this by leaving them in the sun for several hours. Keep in mind that while these peels are among the essential ingredients for organic whitening soap, you can substitute them for camwood ash. Alternatively, set them on a grill and put them on low heat. Once the peels are dry, roast them in an open fire until they turn into dark ash. Place the ash in a plastic container (up to three-quarters way) and add water to fill the container. Do not use a metallic container since the lye will react with the metal. Cover the container. After 3-4 days, your lye will be ready. Using gloves, break up the bigger pieces of lye and scoop a handful to use for your first bar of soap. In a plastic container, add the scooped lye. Add in all the oils, one cup at a time. Melt the shea butter and add it to the mixture. Put the mixture in a stainless-steel pot and place it on medium heat, Let the mixture simmer for ten minutes. Stir gently until the mixture becomes thick and creamy. Remove the mixture from the heat and let it cool for a few minutes. Once it's cool enough to work with your hands, form it into pieces of your desired shape and size. Cover the pieces with a polythene bag and let them sit for a day. After a day, cut the pieces in half and let them cure for a week. Your soap will be ready for use in a week.

Where did African black soap originate?

While the specific country of origin is not well known, African black soap originated in one of the Western countries. Today, it is widely produced in Ghana, Côte d'Ivoire, and Nigeria.

What are the advantages of black soap?

The soap has wide-ranging benefits. The most common are related to its soothing, moisturizing, and antifungal nature and the removal of dark spots, fine lines, and acne.

Is black soap scented?

The original recipes are unscented. Still, one might come across scented varieties, given how much production has evolved over the years.

On what skin types can black soap be used?

An African woman. Photo: pexels.com, @Tubarones Photography

Source: UGC

The soap can be used on all skin types since the original recipes only make use of natural ingredients.

Is black soap antibacterial?

Yes, the soap has antibacterial properties.

How do you use black soap on your face?

To use the soap on your face, begin by wetting your face and then using the soap to work a nice lather. Massage the lather onto your face for 90 seconds. You can use a facecloth for extra exfoliation. Rinse the face with cold water and apply moisturizer.

Is black soap commercially available?

Yes, the product is available in numerous retail and wholesale stores in many countries across the world.

What are the ingredients for making whitening black soap?

The ingredients used to make black soap vary from one country to another. The most common ones are plantain skin ash, burnt cocoa pod ash, and kernel oil. Popular additives include camwood ash, lime, raw shea, and aloe vera.

Figuring out how to make whitening black soap can be quite helpful, given the numerous benefits associated with the soap and how incredibly popular it has recently become. Luckily, making your own black soap at home is not too difficult, as outlined in this guide.

READ ALSO: How to reset GOtv after payment: 4 quick and easy ways and other details

Legit.ng recently published a guide on resetting one's GOtv after making a payment. A GOtv account will often have issues if a payment goes past the required date. This often means that one needs to reset their account to continue enjoying the services.

Luckily, there are numerous ways you can reset your GOtv account from the comfort of your home. Read on to find out more.

Source: Legit.ng