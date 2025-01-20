Photos show Pastor William Kumuyi, General Superintendent of Deeper Life Bible Church, arriving in Washington, D.C. to attend Donald Trump's second inauguration

Kumuyi's attendance underscores his commitment to spiritual unity and spreading the Gospel amid global political and social changes

After arriving, Kumuyi shared a message on X about collaborating with U.S. leaders for global evangelism, emphasizing the transformative power of the Gospel

Photos have emerged showing the arrival of Nigerian pastor and General Superintendent of the Deeper Life Bible Church, Pastor William Kumuyi, in Washington, D.C.

The preacher known for his messages about holiness arrived in the US as he prepared to attend U.S. President-elect Donald Trump’s second inauguration on Monday, January 20.

Pastor Kumuyi arrives US for Trump's inauguration. Photo credit: @pastorwf_kumuyi

Source: Twitter

Recall that in a statement released by A. Larry Ross Communications, a U.S.-based public relations firm, it was confirmed that Pastor Kumuyi’s attendance at the inauguration emphasizes his commitment to fostering spiritual unity.

Kumuyi's attendance is seen as a demonstration of his global influence and commitment to spreading the message of the Gospel, especially in an era marked by political and social changes worldwide.

Kumuyi speaks after arriving US

Shortly after his arrival, Pastor Kumuyi shared a message on X (formerly known as Twitter), where he reflected on his ongoing work and collaboration with U.S. leaders.

“It was great meeting with Congressman Robert Pittinger and Pastor Lucas Miles of @TPUSA yesterday, discussing how we can partner together for global evangelism as we prepare for the Inauguration of President Donald J. Trump,” he wrote.

Kumuyi’s post was filled with optimism about the power of the Gospel.

“The harvest is plentiful, let’s pray for open doors and hearts ready to receive the Gospel! We believe in the power of the Gospel to transform lives and nations. Exciting times ahead!” he concluded.

The pastor’s visit is more than just a political event; it’s also a reflection of the ongoing dialogue between politics and religion.

With a mission to bring the message of the Gospel to the world, Kumuyi’s involvement in Trump’s inauguration is a powerful statement on the intersection of faith, leadership, and global change.

See the photos here:

Source: Legit.ng