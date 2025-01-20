Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 7 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu administration has been commended for its economic policies and plans for Nigeria.

The Socialist Liberation Movement (SLM) said common citizens are beginning to feel the impact of these policies now.

The Socialist Liberation Movement said President Bola Tinubu has stabilised the foreign exchange market and improved fiscal management. Photo credit: The Socialist Liberation Movement (SLM)

The movement's convener, Dr. Agabi Emmanuel, stated this at a press conference on Monday, January 20 in Abuja, which statement was made available to Legit.ng.

Agabi said Tinubu’s administration is making efforts to address the country's economic challenges.

The movement, which is a coalition of 100 civil society organizations said the removal of fuel subsidies and floating of naira, have shown promise in restoring confidence in Nigeria's economy.

The movement also praised the establishment of the Presidential Economic Coordination Council (PECC) and the Economic Management Team Emergency Taskforce (EET) which aim to enhance Nigeria's economic governance frameworks.

Emmanuel also praised the administration's commitment to upgrading Nigeria's infrastructure, particularly in roads, railways, and energy projects.

The movement noted that these investments, made through public-private partnerships, are expected to reduce transportation costs and improve market access.

“After an extensive scrutiny of some of the policies introduced by the present administration, It was observed that President Bola Tinubu has taken steps to restore confidence in the economy by reducing inflation, stabilizing the foreign exchange market, and improving fiscal management,”

Emmanuel acknowledged Tinubu's administration's focus on digital economy expansion, broadband and tech startup growth through initiatives like the Digital Nigeria program.

The movement believes that these efforts will drive innovation, enhance financial inclusion, and create jobs.

The group also hailed the administration's efforts to transform Nigeria's agricultural sector, prioritizing food security and economic growth.

The movement noted that initiatives like the Food Security and Agricultural Mechanization Programme and the National Agriculture Growth Scheme-Agro-pocket have the potential to enhance food production and reduce import reliance.

The movement, therefore, urged well-meaning Nigerians to lend their support to the administration's efforts, acknowledging the challenges and criticisms while maintaining a constructive dialogue.

