The Catholic Diocese of Gboko in Benue state has announced the suspension of Reverend Father Hycainth Alia

Alia's suspension is coming after he had declared his intention to run for the governorship seat of Benue state

According to his spokesperson, the suspended priest has acknowledged the suspension as he will be running for office under the flagship of APC

Benue, Gboko - Reverend Father, Hycainth Alia has been suspended by the Catholic Diocese of Gboko in Benue state for announcing his interest to contest in the Benue state gubernatorial election.

Alia who is contesting under the flagship of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) will join 11 other aspirants to jostle for the party’s governorship ticket, Daily Trust reported.

Governor Kayode Fayemi an APC presidential aspirant met with delegates of APC in Benue state on Saturday, May 21.

Source: Twitter

As gathered by Legit.ng, the suspension letter dated, Friday, May 20 signed by the Bishop, Catholic Diocese of Gboko, Bishop William Avenya revealed that the suspended priest has earlier been warned in accordance with the church rule which does not allow partisan politics.

The letter read:

“I write to communicate to you the suspension of my priest, Rev Fr. Hyacinth Iornem Alia from public ministry after a series of admonitions to him.

“The mother church does not allow her clerics to get involved in partisan politics on their own Ex can. 285, 3 CIC. You’re aware that my son, your brother, and your priest have purchased the party’s form to contest for the office of the governor of Benue State under the All Progressives Congress which is usually against our vocation.

“Therefore, to respond to the spiritual and pastoral needs of the church in the Catholic Diocese of Gboko, I have suspended him from the exercise of the sacred ministry. This canonical suspension takes effect from the moment it is communicated to him and lasts until he ceases from contumacy.”

Catholic priest acknowledges suspension

Meanwhile, the spokesperson of the suspended priest, Kula Tersoo acknowledged the decision of the church to suspend his boss stating that it was a normal doctrine of the church.

He however noted that his boss still remains a priest and that he was only suspended from celebrating public Eucharistic masses.

Tersoo further noted that if his boss emerges the winner and finishes his tenure in office, he will return to his duties and oversee the public masses and ministry.

He further made reference to the former governor of the state, Moses Orshio Adasu (a catholic) who also went through the same process during his time.

