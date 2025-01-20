The State Emergency Management Agency announced that eighty-six victims of the fuel tanker explosion in Dikko, Niger State, had been buried

The explosion, which occurred after a fuel tanker crash, claimed many lives as residents attempted to scoop fuel from the spill

The Director-General of SEMA, Abdullahi Baba-Arah, stated that the mass burial was conducted in collaboration with Gurara LGA and local volunteers

The State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) disclosed yesterday that eighty-six victims of Saturday’s fuel tanker explosion in Dikko, Gurara Local Government Area of Niger State, had been buried.

The Director-General of SEMA, Abdullahi Baba-Arah, stated that the mass burial, conducted in collaboration with Gurara LGA and local volunteers, took place between 5 p.m. and midnight at the Dikko Primary Healthcare Centre.

State Buries Eighty-Six Victims of Fuel Tanker Explosion, Man Who Lost Six Relatives Identified

Source: Getty Images

Details of the Incident

The explosion occurred after a fuel tanker crashed at Dikko Junction, a major route between Niger and Kaduna states.

As residents attempted to scoop fuel from the spill, a massive blaze erupted, claiming the lives of many, including those trying to assist the victims.

Travellers, passersby, and numerous businesses in the area were also caught up in the inferno.

Eyewitness Accounts and Casualties

Narrating the incident to Daily Trust, a resident named Yerima said:

“Security operatives tried their best to stop people from scooping the fuel, but they didn’t listen. One of the boys even brought out a knife to stab a police officer who wanted to stop him from scooping fuel.”

The dilapidated condition of the roads around Dikko, particularly the Abuja-Kaduna expressway, has exacerbated the risk of accidents, as many drivers avoid the more insecure Kaduna-Birnin Gwari route.

Survivor Tales and Hospitalisation

During a visit to Suleja General Hospital, correspondents found 43 victims in critical condition, with four confirmed dead.

Relatives were seen frantically searching for their loved ones, and some of the injured were referred to Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital and Sabon Wuse General Hospital.

Dr Adedokun Adebayo Adekunle, Medical Director of Suleja General Hospital, said:

“As of yesterday (Saturday), around 3-4 pm, we had 44 of the victims brought to our hospital. Fortunately, we called for additional help, summoning doctors who were not on duty.”

Among those hospitalised were four tanker drivers who sustained 100 per cent burns while assisting a colleague with fuel transfer. Tragically, two motor boys and a tanker mechanic also lost their lives during the incident.

Harrowing Losses

Residents recounted their losses, with Bashir Usman, a resident of Dikko, stating that he lost his three brothers and three shops with goods worth millions of naira.

Another trader, Abubakar Jibril, reported losing seven shops, including goods worth N20 million.

Adamu Ahmed, another resident, mourned the loss of six relatives and friends to the inferno. Additionally, Yusuf Maidawa and his younger brother, who had just disembarked from a vehicle at Dikko Junction, fell victim to the explosion while attempting to buy drinks.

Fuel Tanker Explosion Kills 70

Legit.ng reported that at least 70 people were killed and dozens of others wounded after an overturned fuel tanker exploded in northcentral Nigeria.

The crash took place on an expressway in Niger state. People then rushed to the vehicle to collect the fuel, Reuters reported on Sunday, January 19.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng