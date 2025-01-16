Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 7 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

Ilorin, Kwara state - 23-year-old fake spiritualist, Odeyemi Hammed Oluwaseun, has been sentenced to one year imprisonment for internet fraud.

Justice Mahmud Abdulgafar of the Kwara State High Court, sitting in Ilorin gave the judgement on Wednesday, January 15, 2025.

Court ordered that car and other items recovered from him be forfeited to the federal government. Photo credit: @officialEFCC

The Ilorin Zonal Directorate of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) prosecuted Odeyemi on a two-count charge that bordered on internet fraud, impersonation, and obtaining by false pretences.

This was contained in a statement issued and shared by the EFCC via its X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @officialEFCC on Thursday, January 16, 2025.

The anti-graft agency said the convict defrauded his victims on the internet by posing as an American-based female spiritualist with powers to cause jilted women and estranged wives to regain the affection of their men.

The count one:

"Dishonestly induced one Bose to send $3200.00 (Three Thousand Two Hundred Dollars) worth of gift cards to you, with the impression that the same would be used to diabolically influence her ex-husband to return and marry her, while you pretended and represented yourself to be one Lord Hill, a female spiritualist"

Count two reads:

"Dishonestly induced one Schneider Alina to send $4500.00 (Four Thousand, Five Hundred Dollar) worth of gift cards to you, with the impression that the same would be used to diabolically control her ex-boyfriend to return and marry her, while you represented yourself to be a female spiritualist with Instagram account _Visions_by_Tendo_12"

He pleaded guilty to the charges when they were read to him

Justice Abdulgafar sentenced Odeyemi to six months suspended jail term on each of the counts and ordered that the sum of $1000 (One Thousand United States Dollars), iPhone 15, and a 2008 Toyota Camry car recovered from him be forfeited to the federal government.

